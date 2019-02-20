A motorist trying to turn onto a northwest metro highway was killed after being hit broadside by another driver, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday at Hwy. 10 and 167th Street NW. in Elk River, the State Patrol reported.

Robert E. Larson, 71, of Elk River, died in the crash, the patrol said. Passenger Fern E. Larson, 68, also of Elk River, was hospitalized with life-threatening juries.

The other driver, Brittanie A. Riojas, 30, of nearby Big Lake, escaped injury.

Larson was trying to turn left from northbound 167th and crossed into the path of Riojas, who had the right of way while heading east on Hwy. 10, the patrol said.