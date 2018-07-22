A motorcyclist played a late-night high-speed game catch me if you can with officers on the interstate from Fargo north to Grand Forks and beyond, reaching nearly 150 miles per hour until his gas tank ran dry after about an hour, authorities said.

Andrew Schroedermeier, 21, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday along near Drayton, roughly an hour after a state trooper first spotted him 125 miles to the south speeding on Interstate 29 in Fargo, according to the Highway Patrol.

Schroedermeier remains jailed on suspicion of aggravated reckless driving, and his Suzuki SV1000 has been impounded, the patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol:

Schroedermeier was spotted by a trooper traveling 85 mph in an 55 mph zone in Fargo. He fled north to near Argusville, where the trooper ended pursuit.

Moments later, Traill County deputies located Schroedermeier north of Hillsboro going 105 mph. The deputies attempted to stop him, but he opened the throttle wider and eluded capture yet again.

A trooper again located Schroedermeier traveling at 94 mph near Thompson, and the third try and catching Schroedermeier was on, with the motorcyclist reaching a top speed of 147 mph.

The trooper stayed with Schroedermeier for about 55 miles on I-29 to near Drayton, where “his motorcycle ran out of gas,” allowing for his arrest.