A motorcyclist from Gilbert, Minn., was killed Wednesday when he struck a vehicle that was making a left turn on a northern Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was heading west on Hwy. 135 at Heritage Lane in Biwabik Township in St. Louis County at 6:30 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Corolla turned left in front of him. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, struck the passenger side of the Toyota as it made the turn, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.

The name of the driver of the Toyota, a 65-year-old woman from Virginia, Minn., was not released. The patrol did not say if she was hurt