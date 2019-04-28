Authorities on Saturday identified the motorcyclist was died in a crash in northwestern Wisconsin.
Richard J. Larson, from rural Boyceville, Wis., was traveling east on County Road V near 490th Street in Sheridan Township about 12:40 a.m. Friday, when he left the road on a curve and crashed into a ditch, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders declared Larson dead at the scene about 15 miles south of Barron.
Authorities have yet to say whether Larson was wearing a helmet.
