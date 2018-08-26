A motorcyclist in southeastern Minnesota got his shirt caught in the back tire, and was thrown to the ground and severely injured, authorities said.

John L. Huston, 66, of Wells, was taken to a hospital Saturday in nearby La Crosse, Wis., and was reported to be in critical condition, according to the State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Hwy. 76 west of County Road 22 in Sheldon Township, the patrol said.

The shirt got caught the right side and "locked up the rear brake," the patrol said in a statement.

Huston was not wearing a helmet at the time, the patrol added.