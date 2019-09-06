A motorcyclist crashed and died early Friday in Anoka County.
The motorcyclist went off the road and hit a parked car while heading east in the 2300 block of NE. Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake about 3 a.m., said Cmdr. Wayne Heath of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was the lone rider and was pronounced dead at the scene, Heath said.
The crash remains under investigation.
