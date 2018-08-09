A driver crossing Hwy. 61 in the far south metro Wednesday night struck a motorcyclist and killed one of its riders, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred near Miesville at 8:23 p.m. when a southbound motorist on Hwy. 316 struck a 2016 Harley Davidson heading north on Hwy. 61. The motorist was then hit by another vehicle.

A passenger on the motorcycle, identified as 74-year-old Patricia Ann Otte, of Randolph, was killed at the scene. Thomas Lynn Otte, 63, also of Randolph, was driving the motorcycle. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The driver of the car, Heather Marie Miller-Nellermoe, 44, of Hastings, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with critical injuries. A passenger in her car, Aaron John Schultz, 45, of Hastings, was not seriously hurt.

A box on the crash report indicating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash was checked “unknown” for Miller-Nellermoe and “yes” for Schultz.

The occupants of the third vehicle involved, Terry Lloyd Twedt and Barbara Pearl Twedt, both of Maricopa, Ariz., were unhurt. They were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.