A motorcycle crash west of the Twin Cities left a passenger dead and the driver badly hurt, authorities in Sherburne County said.

The wreck occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of County Road 24 and 150th Avenue SE., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The passenger, a woman, was declared dead at the scene. The motorcycle driver was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not said how the crash occurred. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Paul Walsh