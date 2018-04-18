The victims of a double homicide in western Minnesota were identified Wednesday as a mother and son.

Denise McFadzen, 42, and Dalton McFadzen, 21, were victims of "homicidal violence" Tuesday in a rural home 8 miles north of Perham, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Jailed in the killings is a 21-year-old man from Pine River, roughly 60 miles east of Perham. He has yet to be charged as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the home shortly after 5:15 a.m. and found the two dead, the Sheriff's Office added.

KVLY-TV in Fargo said the two were killed in the family's home located off a long gravel road in Gorman Township.

In the meantime, authorities continue to sort out the circumstances behind the killings.

Denise McFadzen

The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal exactly what connection the victims might have had to the suspect.

An online fundraising page is seeking contributions to pay for funeral services and burial.

"Two people's lives were senselessly taken by another individual," campaign organizer Krystle Schwartz wrote. "They were the kindest, caring, loving people you would meet. They were kind enough to let someone in their lives without knowing the end result."

Schwartz said Denise McFadzen leaves behind a husband of 20 years and other children.