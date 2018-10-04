A woman and her two children died in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said Thursday.
The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 32 north of Thief River Falls, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Impact from the crash at an intersection threw the woman and her children from their vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
The other driver, a teenager in a pickup truck, was not seriously hurt.
Identities of the vehicles' occupants have yet to be released.
The Sheriff's Office said it would have more to say about the crash later Thursday morning.
