The Twins’ 12 home runs this weekend broke the team record for homers in a three-game series … a record that was a week old.

12: vs. Baltimore, April 26-28, 2019

11: at Baltimore, April 20-21, 2019

10: vs. Oakland, May 2-4, 2017

10: at Milwaukee, July 12-14, 2001

9: done nine times

Source: Twins/STATS LLC