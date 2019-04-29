The Twins’ 12 home runs this weekend broke the team record for homers in a three-game series … a record that was a week old.
12: vs. Baltimore, April 26-28, 2019
11: at Baltimore, April 20-21, 2019
10: vs. Oakland, May 2-4, 2017
10: at Milwaukee, July 12-14, 2001
9: done nine times
Source: Twins/STATS LLC
