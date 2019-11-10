MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A GOPHER
Yards Receiver Rec. Avg. Date / opponent
228 Ryan Thelwell 8 28.5 Sept. 14, 1996 vs. Ball State
203 Rashod Bateman 7 29.0 Nov. 9, 2019 vs. Penn State
193 Omar Douglas 11 17.5 Sept. 4, 1993 vs. Penn State
190 Eric Decker 13 14.6 Oct. 4, 2008 vs. Indiana
189 Jared Ellerson 4 47.3 Oct. 4, 2003 vs. Indiana
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Longhorns use strong finish to pull upset at No. 23 Purdue
Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.
Gophers
Tanner nearly perfect at quarterback in Gophers' biggest win so far
Gophers QB Tanner Morgan threw for three TDs and 339 yards.
Gophers
Sitting out Penn State game tough for Gophers' Martin to take
Gophers senior linebacker Kamal Martin wasn't able to play in the team's biggest game in decades Saturday
Gophers
Taylor helps No. 16 Wisconsin outlast No. 18 Iowa 24-22
Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 250 yards and Danny Davis ran for a touchdown and caught another as No. 16 Wisconsin outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22 on Saturday.
Wolves
Hayward breaks left hand in Celtics' 135-115 rout of Spurs
In the midst of Boston's most dominant performance of the season, Celtics point guard Kemba Walker could only muster anger and confusion after learning Gordon Hayward broke his left hand.