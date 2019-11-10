MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A GOPHER

Yards Receiver Rec. Avg. Date / opponent

228 Ryan Thelwell 8 28.5 Sept. 14, 1996 vs. Ball State

203 Rashod Bateman 7 29.0 Nov. 9, 2019 vs. Penn State

193 Omar Douglas 11 17.5 Sept. 4, 1993 vs. Penn State

190 Eric Decker 13 14.6 Oct. 4, 2008 vs. Indiana

189 Jared Ellerson 4 47.3 Oct. 4, 2003 vs. Indiana