HEAVIEST HITTERS
Most hits for the Twins:
2,304 Kirby Puckett
2,086 Joe Mauer
2,085 Rod Carew
1,917 Tony Oliva
1,749 Kent Hrbek
1,713 Harmon Killebrew
