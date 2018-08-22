In what looks to be a serious crash, a motorcyclist is reported to be stuck under a semitrailer truck on southbound I-35W at 76th Street in Richfield.
A number of other vehicles also are involved in the crash, which is blocking the general purpose lanes. Only the HOV lane is open for traffic to pass.
At 8:20 a.m., traffic is moving better but still sluggish on southbound Hwy. 169. A multi-car crash at Excelsior Boulevard has cleared.
Elsewhere a wreck is slowing traffic on southbound I-35W at County Road 10. Look for slowing on eastbound Hwy. 10 approaching I-35W as well.
Drvers will experience a drop in speeds along westbound Hwy. 610 across the Mississippi River in Coon Rapids. Things also bunch on westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
In the south metro, expect a brief slow down on northbound Hwy. 169 across the Minnesota River bridge. And the usual crowding is forming on I-494 in both directions between Hwy. 100 and I-35W.
In St. Paul, look for a line up on northbound Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 52 approaching I-94. Both will set you back 3 to 5 minutes.
