Javier Morillo, the forceful and often contentious president of SEIU Local 26 for the past 14 years, is stepping down in June, the union said Wednesday.

Iris Altamirano will take over the union, which chiefly represents building service workers and security guards and has been at the vanguard on many of the workers’ rights and social justice initiatives of the past decade in the Twin Cities.

Morillo will join the Center for Innovation in Worker Organization at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

“I love this union, and working alongside and for our members will always be the greatest honor of my life,” Morillo said in a statement. “But all organizations must change as the world around us changes. And today we have an amazing group of leaders ready to step up and lead.”

A Puerto Rican military kid who was born at the Panama Canal and graduated from Yale University, Morillo came to the Twin Cities to teach at Macalester College and got seriously into politics around the time Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash in 2002.

He took an organizing job with the SEIU Local 26 in 2003 and within 15 months he was president of the local, which is distinct from most unions in that its membership is primarily immigrants and people of color earning low wages.

Since then, he transformed what had been a sleepy janitors’ union into a political force at the center of the progressive movement in one of America’s bluest cities.

Morillo and his allies pushed for new rules on worker scheduling, sick leave and a higher minimum wage, pressured Target Corp. to improve working conditions for nonunion janitors, defeated a voter ID referendum and used one-day strikes and traffic disruptions in downtown Minneapolis to call attention to janitors’ contract talks. Morillo has often been at the center of it all, shouting into a bullhorn or arguing vigorously on social media.

He threw his weight behind the election of Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and her unsuccessful bid for re-election. He supported Gov. Tim Walz’s successful campaign. He also publicly supported Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Altamirano, a Cornell University graduate and the daughter of an immigrant janitor, has served on staff at SEIU Local 26 for more than four years, working in every department at the union. She will be the local’s first Latina president.

“Over my time working here, I have seen our union grow, both in staff and in membership, but what I have most seen are great people building strength with incredible determination to win the fights we need to win for families,” Altamirano said in a statement.

“As the daughter of an immigrant janitor, I know the power of working people. I know the power of a fighting union,” she added. “Javier is leaving big shoes to fill, but come June I am ready to continue and build on the amazing work he has done for the last 14 years.”

In a sign of the union’s influence, Wednesday’s announcement carried statements praising Morillo from many of the state’s top Democrats, including Walz.

“One of the things I most appreciate about Javier is his willingness to engage meaningfully with Minnesotans from many different backgrounds. He understands that building a progressive future means listening carefully to each other,” Walz said in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan called Morillo a “bold leader who has not shied away from taking on tough fights.” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called him “one of the most critical leaders in Minnesota and in the union movement for years.”

Sen. Tina Smith said he is a “keen strategist and trusted advisor behind the scenes.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she saw Morillo “tirelessly fight for working families over the last 14 years” and looks forward to working with Altamirano.