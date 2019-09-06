Minnesota Duluth, a traditional power in NCAA Division II, opened its season by smashing Minot State 52-7. But the way that the losing team scored its touchdown overshadowed everything else that happened.

The Bulldogs took a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and kicked off. Cory Carignan, the kick returner, looked like he was about to add to his team's misery -- and UMD's lead -- when he fumbled the ball near the end zone and then had a bit of trouble picking it up.

Then, what could have been a safety turned into this play that provided more excitement in 30 seconds and 104 yards than the entire Green Bay-Chicago NFL opener provided in 60 minutes.

Here's how the play was described by the Minot Daily News.