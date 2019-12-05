– Despite help from warmer temps and sunny skies, the Aerial Lift Bridge remained too heavy with ice to operate Wednesday night two days after the door to Duluth’s harbor first got stuck in the down position.

“A test lift was attempted and the bridge motors are still drawing too many amps due to the excessive weight,” the city said in a news release. “Falling ice posed a safety hazard for workers de-icing the bridge who were then called off.”

The closure is a costly inconvenience for shipping companies, who must take a longer way in and out of the harbor through the Superior Entry.

Lake Carriers’ Association spokesperson Eric Peace said since that channel is also shallower, ships must carry 6,500 fewer tons at a time. Peace said he was not aware of such a lengthy lift bridge outage happening before in Duluth.

Work clearing ice will resume Thursday, and it is not expected to affect traffic to and from Park Point.