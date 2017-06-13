A reprise of Sunday morning’s turbulent storms that toppled trees and power lines and left piles of hail stones on streets and lawns is likely Tuesday afternoon and evening as another round of potent storms is expected to develop over west central and eastern Minnesota, said Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The weather service said storms capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and large hail are most likely after 6 p.m. along and west of Interstate 35, with the area from Morris to Willmar to Alexandria, to Fort Ripley in bull’s-eye for possible tornadoes.

“For anybody with outdoor plans, the best plan for tonight is to be proactive and weather-aware,” Markgraf said. “Keep an eye to the sky and have a couple ways to get warnings,” she said, noting that along with media reports the weather service has an app that allows users to get warnings on their mobile devices.

Wind gusts of 60- to 70-mile-per hour rivaling those that roared across the metro Sunday morning are possible with storms that are expected to develop ahead of a cold front bumping up against hot humid air.

While they could produce wild weather, they won’t be quite as violent as those that spawned windshield-shattering, grapefruit-sized hail and generated at least three twisters Monday in Wyoming, Margraf said. But there is plenty of energy in the atmosphere to create dangerous conditions, she said.

Earlier Tuesday, in a precursor of what might arrive Tuesday afternoon, storms whipped up 41-mile-per-hour winds across western Minnesota from Long Prairie to Willmar. Pea-size hailed covered the ground near Morris in Stevens County and dime-size hail fell north of Fort Ripley, the weather service said. Some flooding was reported on roads near Glenwood in Polk County as over an 1 inch of rain fell in about 20 minutes, she said.

A storm producing heavy downpours moved through the Brooten area just after 10:20 a.m. Pooling water on roads and in low-lying areas was reported in western Stearns County, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the metro will push toward 90 degrees with dew points between 65 and 70 degrees, providing fuel for thunderstorms, Margraf said. The sticky air as well a threat of severe weather will hang around through noon Wednesday when a cold front will push the storms to the east.