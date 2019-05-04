– The Yankees, besieged by injuries, are fielding a patchwork lineup that can be pitched to. But Kyle Gibson couldn't hold them.

New York lefthander James Paxton, before he left the game because of a sore left knee, tried to give the Twins runs early. But the offense botched the opportunities.

Even when Gibson had moments of effectiveness, the Twins defense extended innings with errors.

The Twins entered Friday with the best record in baseball but fired up a dud in a 6-3 loss to the beat-up Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium. And the sights seen here looked all too familiar by this team in this park.

"We're going to have days where maybe we don't make every play and things don't go exactly as planned," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "… It certainly was not one of our best all-around efforts."

Even with a roster fortified with veterans and a long-ball offense that can score with the Yankees, the Twins lost for the ninth consecutive time at their ballpark and the 14th time in 15 games. That stretch includes a loss in the 2017 AL wild card game.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez smacked a pair of solo home runs Friday night.

Baldelli was informed of the Yankees' stranglehold in the series by a national reporter before the game.

"I didn't know that until you just mentioned that," Baldelli said. "Truthfully, I'd probably like to keep it that way."

But the past became the present. What made it even more troubling is that the Twins came in after a 6-1 homestand that included taking three of four from a talented Houston team before heading to the Big Apple.

Their fortunes changed quickly on a long night that included two home runs from Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Marwin Gonzalez had two hits — but the Twins managed only one other hit.

It started poorly for the Twins from New York's first batter. Brett Gardner led off the first inning by nailing a piped 3-1 fastball to center. Byron Buxton moved in for the catch — but shockingly missed it for a three-base error. Gardner scored on Gleyber Torres' single. The inning could have been bigger, but Luke Voit was inexplicably waived home on Gio Urshela's single and thrown out by Gonzalez in left field by several yards.

"It's a tough way to start the game out, maybe more mentally than anything else," Baldelli said.

Gibson needed 13 pitches in second inning to strike out the .185-hitting Mike Tauchman, one of many players getting a shot with the Yankees because of their 13-deep injured list. Cameron Maybin then singled; Tyler Wade, the No. 9 hitter, was hit by a pitch; and Voit delivered an RBI single.

Paxton threw 64 pitches through three innings before leaving because of a sore left knee — as if the Yankees needed any more injuries. The Twins had the bases loaded against him in the second and third innings but scored only one run on C.J. Cron's sacrifice fly.

The Yankees kept piling on, scoring twice in the fourth. That inning started with Cron committing an error, having a throw to first glance off his glove. One run scored on a wild pitch by Gibson, another on a groundout by Gardner. Then Sanchez stepped up with his solo shots, the first one in the fifth off Gibson and the second in the seventh off Mike Morin.

The Twins offense, which was last seen merrily stringing extra base hits together Thursday against the Astros, had one hit after the second inning Friday, Cruz's eighth-inning homer off Zach Britton.