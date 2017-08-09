"Fargo" may have successful made the jump to the small screen, but its original creators had almost no hands-on role bringing it to the screen.
But the Minnesota-raised Coen brothers will be involved in every aspect of "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," a western anthology coming to Netflix in 2018.
Joel and Ethan Coen will direct and write all six parts of the series about the American frontier with Tim Blake Nelson in a starring role.
“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists," said Cinny Holland, vice president for original content on Netflix. "We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents."
No release date has been announced.
