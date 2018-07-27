ABOUT JIM THOME

Born: James Howard Thome on Aug. 27, 1970, in Peoria, Ill.

Position: Lefthanded hitter, third baseman, first baseman, designated hitter.

Major league career: Sept. 4, 1991-Oct. 3, 2012.

Teams: Cleveland (1991-2002, 2011), Philadelphia (2003-05, 2012), Chicago White Sox (2006-09), Los Angeles (2009), Twins (2010-11), Baltimore (2012).

All-Star Games: Five (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2006).

World Championships: None. Appeared in World Series with Cleveland in 1995 (lost to Atlanta) and 1997 (lost to Florida).

Elected: First ballot, 89.8 percent of vote by BBWAA.

Key stats: 612 HRs (eighth all time), 1,699 RBI; one of only five players (joining Barry Bonds, Mel Ott, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams) with at least 500 homers, 1,500 runs, 1,600 RBI and 1,700 walks.

Amateur career: Limestone (Bartonville, Ill.) High School, Illinois Central College. Drafted in 13th round by Cleveland in 1989.

Family: Wife Andrea; children Landon and Lila.

Minnesota moment: Thome played 2010 and most of 2011 with the Twins. He hit 25 home runs in 2010, and hit his 600th career home run on Aug. 15, 2011. He was traded to Cleveland, his original team, on Aug. 26, 2011, for $20,000.