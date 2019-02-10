A month's detention is the sentence for a driver who was looking at her cellphone when she struck and seriously injured a road construction worker in Anoka County who spent many weeks in a coma.

Jordan L. Paulus, 21, of East Bethel, was sentenced last week in Anoka County District Court in connection with running over Laura Elena Soto Silva, 34, of Fergus Falls, Minn., who was holding a sign near the intersection of 7th Street and 237th Avenue NE. in East Bethel about 1:10 p.m., the time of the incident. Traffic had come to a stop.

Paulus pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor, and was immediately sentenced by District Judge Kristin Larson to 15 days of work release followed by another 15 days of electronic home monitoring.

She also will spend two years under supervised probation and must speak at least four times at schools about her fate. Two months in jail was part of the sentence, but the judge stayed that time.

The County Attorney's Office declined to file felony charges against Paulus. County Attorney Tony Palumbo said that a felony charge required the presence of "egregious driving conduct and negligence. ... While the victim's injuries were horrible ... we do not believe we can prove felony-level charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

Paulus told authorities she was looking at her phone as she drove. At the last second, she saw the stopped traffic and swerved to the right to avoid hitting the car in front of her. She steered onto the shoulder and struck Silva.

Silva had just given birth to her sixth child the previous month. She was in a coma for two months and had to cope with other effects of her injuries.