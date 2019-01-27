One month in jail is the sentence for a south metro man after he admitted having in his vehicle 14 gallon-sized plastic bags holding gummies containing THC.

Brian D. Hiltner, 29, pleaded guilty Friday in Dakota County District Court to second-degree drug possession in connection with his being stopped by police in Lakeville on Jan. 31, 2018. Hiltner originally was charged with first-degree drug possession with intent to sell.

Hiltner was pulled over by law enforcement near a home that officers were about to search. In the vehicle, they seized the bags holding the THC gummies. Also in the vehicle were nine sealed bags of marijuana.

Inside Hiltner's home were 183 sealed bags of marijuana, more THC-laced gummies, THC in wax form, drug paraphernalia and about $26,000 in a cardboard box, according to the criminal complaint.

He admitted to police that all the items belonged to him and that he was stopped while bringing marijuana to a friend, the complaint continued.

Hiltner's jail time is trimmed for the three days he served in jail upon his arrest. A four-year term was stayed while he serves five years' supervised probation. During that time, Hiltner is barred from consuming alcohol or illicit drugs and must undergo chemical dependency evaluation.