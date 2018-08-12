ATLANTA - Renee Montgomery, a former Lynx guard, went 6-for-7 from three-point range and scored 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 92-82 on Saturday.

Elizabeth Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Jessica Breland scored 13 points for Atlanta.

The Dream (21-10), which learned Thursday that All-Star forward Angel McCoughtry will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, has won five games in a row and 13 of the past 14.

Montgomery's first three-pointer capped a 14-2 spurt that made it 16-6 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta led the rest of the way.

The Wings scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, trimming their deficit to 70-67 with seven minutes left after Tayler Hill hit a three.

But Williams scored six points and Montgomery hit two three-pointers as the Dream scored 12 of the next 14 points to push their lead to 13 with three minutes to go.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (14-16) with 26 points and 10 assists.

The Wings have lost seven in a row but have a two-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces — who were to play last-place Indiana later Saturday — for the eighth and final playoff spot. Dallas and the Aces play in Las Vegas on Friday before ending the regular season on Aug. 19.

Playoff watch

One week remains in the WNBA regular season. Here is how the playoffs would look if they started today (of the teams below, only Dallas has not clinched a playoff berth; all seeds are still fluid):

First round (one game)

(7) Phoenix at (6) Lynx

(8) Dallas* at (5) Connecticut

Second round (one game)

Lower seed at (3) Washington

Higher seed at (4) Los Angeles

Semifinals (best of five)

Lower seed vs. (1) Seattle

Higher seed vs. (2) Atlanta

Finals (best of five)

Semifinal winners