The late rush hour is seeing a big improvement now that wrecks on Hwy. 100 at Glenwood Avenue and southbound Hwy. 169 at Plymouth Avenue in New Hope.
 
On the south end, a crash on the Minnesota River bridge has the northbound lanes congested at 8:30 a.m.
 
 
Look for long delays in Long Lake on eastbound Hwy. 12  A reader tweets that traffic is barely moving on Hwy. 12 in Long Lake. Be prepared for a big delay.
 
MnDOT reports heavier than normal congestion starting at Halgren Rd. in Maple Plain. It lasts until you get to Long Lake.
 
 
 

