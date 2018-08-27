The late rush hour is seeing a big improvement now that wrecks on Hwy. 100 at Glenwood Avenue and southbound Hwy. 169 at Plymouth Avenue in New Hope.

On the south end, a crash on the Minnesota River bridge has the northbound lanes congested at 8:30 a.m.

Look for long delays in Long Lake on eastbound Hwy. 12 A reader tweets that traffic is barely moving on Hwy. 12 in Long Lake. Be prepared for a big delay.

@MnDOTtraffic any updates on the accident on Hwy12 by long lake? Traffic has been standstill for the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/QBzqma4tyf — Mac Smith (@TheBigMacSmith) August 27, 2018