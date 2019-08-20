GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Abreu, Chicago
The first baseman was 1-for-4 with a three-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 different innings Kyle Gibson retired the side in order.
9 straight games the Twins have scored first
ON DECK
Righthander Michael Pineda has a 2.08 ERA in two outings against the White Sox this season. Righthander Reynaldo Lopez will start for Chicago.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
