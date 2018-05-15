GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Wade LeBlanc, Seattle
The journeyman lefthander hadn’t won a start since 2016, but he held the Twins to three singles over six scoreless innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Losses in 10 one-run games this season by the Twins.
1 Ejections of Twins players in 2018; Robbie Grossman was tossed when he complained too loudly after a called third strike.
PHIL MILLER
Twins
