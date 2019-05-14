GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
The designated hitter went 2-for-3 with a 429-foot, two-run homer in his first game at Target Field.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Home runs for Tommy La Stella in 36 games this season, matching his career total in 396 games from 2014 to ’18.
12 Hits given up by Jose Berrios, a career high.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson has a 4.76 ERA in 11 career games against the Angels. Felix Pena is facing the Twins for the first time.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
