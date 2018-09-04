GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Dallas Keuchel, Houston

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner gave up one unearned run over six innings and improved to 11-10 this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Times the Twins have lost despite holding the opponent to four or fewer hits.

10 Times Kyle Gibson has pitched at least seven innings this season, second on the Twins only to Jose Berrios.

13 Times the Twins have scored one or fewer runs for Gibson.

39-26 The Twins’ all-time record on Labor Day.

ON DECK

Trevor May will “open” for the Twins on Tuesday, and fellow righthander Kohl Stewart is expected to follow and pitch as long as he’s effective. Stewart, from nearby Tomball, Texas, will have a large cheering section.

La Velle E. Neal III