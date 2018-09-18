GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kohl Stewart, Twins
The rookie gave up one uneared run over six innings on three hits and three walks.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Home runs hit this month by Eddie Rosario.
64 RBI at Comerica Park for Joe Mauer, tops among all Detroit opponents.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi threw 120 pitches Wednesday in taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Yankees. But he's had five days of rest since then.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
After marathon of a wait, Gophers get their 'first-class' track and field stadium
U's facilities upgrade originally had no plans for the $13 million stadium.
Twins
Young Gardenhire gets called up to coach Twins
Toby Gardenhire has spent the season as manager of the Twins minor league affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Twins
Gardenhires are in opposite dugouts with Twins visiting Detroit
It's a family feud of sorts, as Toby Gardenhire gets a chance to face off with his father this week.
Twins
Glasnow limits Rangers to 2 infield singles in Rays' 3-0 win
Tyler Glasnow finally has a win to go with the label of the pitcher Tampa Bay got in the trade for former ace Chris Archer.
Twins
Mets may shut down Wheeler after strong start vs Phillies
If this was it for Zack Wheeler, he finished strong and — probably most importantly — healthy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.