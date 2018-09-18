GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kohl Stewart, Twins

The rookie gave up one uneared run over six innings on three hits and three walks.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Home runs hit this month by Eddie Rosario.

64 RBI at Comerica Park for Joe Mauer, tops among all Detroit opponents.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi threw 120 pitches Wednesday in taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Yankees. But he's had five days of rest since then.

La VELLE E. NEAL III