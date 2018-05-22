GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

Doubled to spark the game-winning rally, scored by fooling Detroit center fielder Leonys Martin, and made a couple of key defensive plays in left field.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 RBI by Logan Morrison in his past 12 games at Target Field.

0 Hits given up by Jose Berrios over his final five innings.

2 Hits, in 25 at-bats, during the current Twins homestand by Brian Dozier.

ON DECK

Lance Lynn tries to turn around a disappointing start to his Twins career on Tuesday, facing lefthander Matthew Boyd and the Tigers.

PHIL MILLER