GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
Doubled to spark the game-winning rally, scored by fooling Detroit center fielder Leonys Martin, and made a couple of key defensive plays in left field.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 RBI by Logan Morrison in his past 12 games at Target Field.
0 Hits given up by Jose Berrios over his final five innings.
2 Hits, in 25 at-bats, during the current Twins homestand by Brian Dozier.
ON DECK
Lance Lynn tries to turn around a disappointing start to his Twins career on Tuesday, facing lefthander Matthew Boyd and the Tigers.
PHIL MILLER
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.