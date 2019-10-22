MONDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Mounds View 6, North Suburban 4

PI DIVISION

• Rochester 4, Minneapolis South 1

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • First round

• Bethlehem Academy def. Lyle/Pacelli, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9

• Chatfield def. Kingsland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

• Hayfield def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Blooming Prairie, 8-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13

• Southland def. Randolph, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

• Wabasha-Kellogg def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Section 2 • First round

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Nicollet, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17

• Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

• Janesville-W-Pemberton def. United So. Central, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-9

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Granada-H-EC, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23

• Martin County West def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17

• New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26

• St. Clair def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17

Section 3 • First round

• Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15

• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Ellsworth, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22

• Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22

• Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Section 4 • First round

• St. Paul Washington def. Prairie Seeds, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6

Section 6 • First round

• Frazee def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-9, 25-12, 25-22

• Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23

• Lake Park-Audubon def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-18, 14-25, 14-25, 15-9

• Menahga def. Pelican Rapids, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

• Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

• Underwood def. West Central Area, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25

• Wheaton-Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-19, 25-7, 25-14

Section 7 • First round

• Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26

• Moose Lake-Willow River def. Lakeview Christian, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10

• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northeast Range, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26

• North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6

Section 8 • First round

• Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-5, 25-12, 22-25, 25-9

• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16

• Lake of the Woods def. Indus, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10

• Mahnomen/Waubun def. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

• Northern Freeze def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

• Red Lake County Central def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11

• Win-E-Mac def. Northome/Kelliher, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

All games at 7 pm, unless noted

CLASS 5A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Austin at Roch. Mayo

• Northfield at Roch. John Marshall

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Bl. Jefferson at Chanhassen

• Waconia at New Prague

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Bl. Kennedy at Park of CG

• Henry Sibley at Hastings

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• St. Paul Central at St. Paul Highland Park, 4:30 pm

• North St. Paul at Mahtomedi

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Irondale at St. Louis Park

• Park Center at Mpls. Southwest

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Monticello at St. Cloud Tech

• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Elk River

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Cambridge-Isanti at St. Francis

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• St. Cloud Apollo at Moorhead, 6 pm

• Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Albert Lea at Faribault

• Red Wing at Byron

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• New Ulm at Jordan

• St. Peter at Mankato East

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson at Bakken Field, 5:30 pm

• Hill-Murray at Academy Force

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• DeLaSalle at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm

• St. Paul Como Park at Col. Heights

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Holy Angels at Orono

• Mpls. South at Mound Westonka

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Big Lake at Princeton

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Duluth Denfeld at North Branch

• Hibbing at Chisago Lakes

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Little Falls at Willmar

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Plainview-E-Millville at Pine Island

• Roch. Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine at Providence Academy

• Holy Family at Litchfield

• Rockford at Dassel-Cokato

• Watertown-Mayer at Glencoe-SL

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Sibley East at Tri-City United

• Worthington at Luverne

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Richfield at Lake City

• St. Croix Lutheran at Mpls. Roosevelt

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Brooklyn Center at Mora

• Foley at Mpls. Henry

• Pine City at Milaca

• Spectrum at Annandale

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Albany vs. Sauk Centre at St. John's

• Melrose Area at New London-Spicer

• Montevideo at Minnewaska Area

• St. Cloud Cathedral at Pierz

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Proctor at Two Harbors, 6 pm

• Virginia at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 6 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• East Grand Forks at Fergus Falls, 6 pm

• Park Rapids Area at Pequot Lakes, 6 pm

• Roseau at Perham, 6 pm

• Thief River Falls at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6 pm

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Caledonia 2, Winona Cotter 0, forfeit

• Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura

• Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chatfield

• Triton at St. Charles

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• LeSueur-Henderson at Maple River

• Medford at St. Clair/Mankato Loyola

• N. Richland-H-E-G at Janesville-W-P

• Norwood YA at Blue Earth Area

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Lake Crystal-WM at Windom Area

• St. James Area at Tracy-M-Balaton

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Howard Lake-W-W at Concordia Academy

• Rush City vs. St. Agnes at Hamline

• St. Paul Humboldt at Maple Lake

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Holdingford at Atwater-C-Grove City

• Kimball Area vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at Minnesota-Morris

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at West Central Area/Ashby, 6 pm

• Wadena-Deer Creek at Staples-Motley, 6 pm

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Mesabi East at International Falls, 6 pm

• Royalton at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Bagley at Frazee, 6 pm

• Crookston at Warroad, 6 pm

• Hawley at Barnesville, 6 pm

• United North Central at Pelican Rapids, 6 pm

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Fillmore Central at Randolph

• Hayfield at Goodhue

• Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Alden-Conger/G-E at United So. Central

• Bethlehem Academy vs. New Ulm Cathedral at Northfield

• Cleveland/IL at Gibbon-F-Winthrop

• Minn. Valley Lutheran at Waterville-E-M

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Murray County Central at Wabasso

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Adrian

• Sleepy Eye at Martin County West

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Benson at Upsala/Swanville

• Kerkhoven-M-S at Parkers Prairie

• Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity vs. Mayer Lutheran at Crown College

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Lac qui Parle Valley at Dawson-Boyd

• Lakeview at Canby

• MACCRAY at BOLD

• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Hillcrest Lutheran at Underwood, 6 pm

• Lake Park-Audobon at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 6 pm

• New York Mills at Ottertail Central, 6 pm

• Pine River-Backus at Breckenridge, 6 pm

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Barnum at Braham, 6 pm

• Carlton at North Woods, 6 pm

• East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson, 6 pm

• Chisholm at Deer River

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Cass Lake-Bena at Red Lake County, 6 pm

• Fosston at Polk County West, 6 pm

• Red Lake at Mahnomen/Waubun, 6 pm

NINE-MAN

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Houston at Southland

• Kingsland at Grand Meadow

• Lanesboro at Spring Grove

• Mabel-Canton at LeRoy-Ostrander

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Buffalo Lake-H-Stewart at Nicollet

• Cedar Mtn.-Comfrey at Renville Co. West

• Onamia at Ogilvie

• SE St. Mary's at Red Rock Central

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Granada-H-EC/Truman at Edgerton

• Heron Lake-O/Fulda at Madelia

• Lyle/Pacelli at Hills-Beaver Creek

• Westbrook-WG at Mtn. Lake Area

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Bertha-Hewitt at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 6 pm

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Brandon-Evansville, 6 pm

• Ortonville at Verndale, 6 pm

• Rothsay at Hancock, 6 pm

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Floodwood at Isle, 6 pm

• Cromwell-Wright at Hill City/Northland

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at Blackduck, 6 pm

• Clearbrook-Gonvick at Fertile-Beltrami

• Laporte at Win-E-Mac

• Park Christian at Nevis

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Bigfork vs. Cook County at Grand Rapids, 6 pm

• Northeast Range at Silver Bay, 6 pm

• Cherry vs. Ely at Mountain Iron-Buhl, 6:30 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke vs. Stephen-Argyle at East Grand Forks, 3 pm

• Kittson Co. Central at Badger/G-MR

• Lake of the Woods at Warren-A-Oslo

• Northern Freeze at North Central

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Eden Prairie; 2. Mounds View; 3. White Bear Lake; 4. Stillwater; 5. Edina; 6. St. Paul Highland Park; 7. Hopkins; 8. Eastview; 9. Prior Lake; 10. Minnetonka.

• Individual: 1. Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Mickies Kiros, St. Paul Central; 3. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 4. A.J. Green, Eastview; 5. Colden Longley, Bloomington Jefferson; 6. Max Nelson, White Bear Lake; 7. Shuayb Hussein, Wayzata; 8. Gabe Smit, Prior Lake; 9. Carter Briggs, Winona; 10. Finn Sokolowski, Mounds View.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Stillwater; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Farmington; 5. St. Paul Highland Park; 6. Alexandria; 7. Minnetonka; 8. St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Rosemount; 10. Eden Prairie.

• Individual: 1. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 2. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 3. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 5. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Halle Mestery, East Ridge; 7. Ella Dufault, Waseca; 8. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 9. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 10. Iris Guider, St Paul Central.

FOOTBALL

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Wayzata (6) 8-0 60 1

• 2. Lakeville South 7-1 54 2

• 3. Champlin Park 7-1 43 4

• 4. Lakeville North 7-1 40 3

• 5. Eden Prairie 6-2 35 5

• 6. Centennial 6-2 31 6

• 7. Totino-Grace 6-2 26 7

• 8. Mounds View 6-2 16 8

• 9. Rosemount 5-3 13 10

•10. St. Michael-Albertville 5-3 7 9

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 5.

Class 5A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Owatonna (5) 8-0 59 1

• 2. Armstrong (1) 8-0 55 4

• 3. Chaska 7-1 42 7

• 4. Tartan 8-0 40 6

• 5. Rogers 7-1 35 8

• 6. Elk River 7-1 26 3

• 6. St. Thomas Academy 7-1 26 2

• 8. Mankato West 6-2 17 9

• 9. Bemidji 7-1 15 5

•10. Spring Lake Park 6-2 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 2.

Class 4A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Hutchinson (4) 8-0 58 1

• 2. SPA/M/Blake (2) 8-0 53 2

• 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's 8-0 49 3

• 4. Fridley 8-0 38 6

• 5. Winona 8-0 34 4

• 6. Detroit Lakes 8-0 30 5

• 7. Becker 7-1 25 7

• 8. Marshall 8-0 23 8

• 9. St. Anthony 7-1 9 9

• 9. Simley 9-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Rocori 2.

Class 3A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Pierz (5) 8-0 59 1

• 2. Jackson Co. Central 8-0 51 2

• 3. Albany (1) 8-0 50 3

• 4. Stewartville 8-0 43 4

• 5. Fairmont 7-1 33 5

• 6. Dilworth-G-Felton 7-1 31 6

• 7. Annandale 7-1 21 9

• 8. Breck 7-1 18 8

• 9. Cannon Falls 7-1 11 7

•10. Waseca 6-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Esko 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Mora 2.

Class 2A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Caledonia (5) 8-0 50 1

• 2. Barnesville 8-0 42 3

• 3. Minneapolis North 8-0 40 2

• 4. Lewiston-Altura 8-0 34 5

• 5. Paynesville Area 7-1 28 4

• 6. St. Agnes 7-1 20 7

• 7. Concordia Academy 7-1 19 10

• 8. Blue Earth Area 6-2 15 NR

• 9. Moose Lake-WR 6-2 10 NR

•10. Maple River 6-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple Lake 4, Redwood Valley 3, Osakis 2.

Class 1A Record Pts. Prv

• 1. BOLD (4) 8-0 49 1

• 2. Blooming Prairie (1) 8-0 46 2

• 3. Springfield 8-0 38 3

• 4. Ada-Borup 7-1 34 4

• 5. United South Central 8-0 26 5

• 6. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 24 6

• 7. Underwood 7-1 16 7

• 8. Minneota 7-1 13 8

• 9. Mayer Lutheran 7-1 11 9

•10. Braham 7-1 7 10

Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Deer River 4, Polk County West and Rushford-Peterson 1.

Nine-man Record Pts. Prv

• 1. Mtn. Lake Area (3) 8-0 39 1

• 2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 8-0 37 2

• 3. Renville County West 8-0 32 3

• 4. Hancock 8-0 28 5

• 5. Win-E-Mac 8-0 23 6

• 6. North Central 8-0 15 10

• 6. Verndale 7-1 15 T8

• 8. Brandon Evansville 7-1 10 4

• 9. Fertile-Beltrami 7-1 6 NR

• 9. Hills-Beaver Creek 7-1 6 T8

Others receiving votes: Nicollet 3, Grand Meadow, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Southland 2.

SWIMMING • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. East Ridge; 7. Blaine; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Northfield; 10. Mounds View.

VOLLEYBALL

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. Eagan; 2. Northfield; 3. Wayzata; 4. East Ridge; 5. Shakopee; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Lakeville North; 8. St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Lakeville South; 10. Champlin Park.

Class 2A

• 1. Stewartville; 2. Marshall; 3. North Branch; 4. Kasson-Mantorville; 5. Concordia Academy; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. New London-Spicer; 9. Sauk Centre; 10. Belle Plaine.

Class 1A

• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 3. Minneota; 4. Carlton; 5. Kittson County Central; 6. Mabel-Canton; 7. (tie) Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford; 9. Caledonia; 10. Lakeview.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Eastview vs. St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm

• Centennial vs. Minneapolis Washburn, 7:30 pm

At North St. Paul

• East Ridge vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Edina vs. Maple Grove, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Mankato West vs. Orono, 7:30 pm

At North St. Paul

• Austin vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Holy Angels vs. St. Croix Prep, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Blake vs. St. Francis, 5:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 10 am

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Centennial vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm

• Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Rosemount, 7:30 pm

At North St. Paul

• Champlin Park vs. Stillwater, 5:30 pm

• Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka, 7:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 4 pm

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Orono vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Cloquet/Carlton vs. Holy Angels, 7:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Blake vs. Waconia, 7:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10 am

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Edina vs. Wayzata, 8 am

• Elk River vs. Rochester Mayo, 10 am

• Becker vs. Minnetonka, noon

• Mounds View vs. Woodbury, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Team tournament

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• New London-Spicer vs. Pequot Lakes, 8 am

• Blue Earth Area vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am

• Blake vs. Thief River Falls, noon

• Litchfield vs. Minnewaska Area, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am