MONDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Mounds View 6, North Suburban 4
PI DIVISION
• Rochester 4, Minneapolis South 1
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • First round
• Bethlehem Academy def. Lyle/Pacelli, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9
• Chatfield def. Kingsland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
• Hayfield def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Blooming Prairie, 8-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13
• Southland def. Randolph, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21
• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
• Wabasha-Kellogg def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Section 2 • First round
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Nicollet, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17
• Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
• Janesville-W-Pemberton def. United So. Central, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-9
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Granada-H-EC, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23
• Martin County West def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
• St. Clair def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Section 3 • First round
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15
• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Ellsworth, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22
• Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22
• Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Section 4 • First round
• St. Paul Washington def. Prairie Seeds, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6
Section 6 • First round
• Frazee def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-9, 25-12, 25-22
• Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-18, 14-25, 14-25, 15-9
• Menahga def. Pelican Rapids, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
• Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
• Underwood def. West Central Area, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25
• Wheaton-Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-19, 25-7, 25-14
Section 7 • First round
• Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26
• Moose Lake-Willow River def. Lakeview Christian, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10
• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northeast Range, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26
• North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6
Section 8 • First round
• Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-5, 25-12, 22-25, 25-9
• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16
• Lake of the Woods def. Indus, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
• Mahnomen/Waubun def. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
• Northern Freeze def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
• Red Lake County Central def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11
• Win-E-Mac def. Northome/Kelliher, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
All games at 7 pm, unless noted
CLASS 5A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Austin at Roch. Mayo
• Northfield at Roch. John Marshall
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bl. Jefferson at Chanhassen
• Waconia at New Prague
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Bl. Kennedy at Park of CG
• Henry Sibley at Hastings
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• St. Paul Central at St. Paul Highland Park, 4:30 pm
• North St. Paul at Mahtomedi
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Irondale at St. Louis Park
• Park Center at Mpls. Southwest
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Monticello at St. Cloud Tech
• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Elk River
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Cambridge-Isanti at St. Francis
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• St. Cloud Apollo at Moorhead, 6 pm
• Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Albert Lea at Faribault
• Red Wing at Byron
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• New Ulm at Jordan
• St. Peter at Mankato East
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson at Bakken Field, 5:30 pm
• Hill-Murray at Academy Force
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• DeLaSalle at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm
• St. Paul Como Park at Col. Heights
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels at Orono
• Mpls. South at Mound Westonka
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Big Lake at Princeton
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld at North Branch
• Hibbing at Chisago Lakes
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Little Falls at Willmar
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Plainview-E-Millville at Pine Island
• Roch. Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine at Providence Academy
• Holy Family at Litchfield
• Rockford at Dassel-Cokato
• Watertown-Mayer at Glencoe-SL
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Sibley East at Tri-City United
• Worthington at Luverne
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Richfield at Lake City
• St. Croix Lutheran at Mpls. Roosevelt
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Brooklyn Center at Mora
• Foley at Mpls. Henry
• Pine City at Milaca
• Spectrum at Annandale
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Albany vs. Sauk Centre at St. John's
• Melrose Area at New London-Spicer
• Montevideo at Minnewaska Area
• St. Cloud Cathedral at Pierz
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Proctor at Two Harbors, 6 pm
• Virginia at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 6 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• East Grand Forks at Fergus Falls, 6 pm
• Park Rapids Area at Pequot Lakes, 6 pm
• Roseau at Perham, 6 pm
• Thief River Falls at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6 pm
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Caledonia 2, Winona Cotter 0, forfeit
• Dover-Eyota at Lewiston-Altura
• Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chatfield
• Triton at St. Charles
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• LeSueur-Henderson at Maple River
• Medford at St. Clair/Mankato Loyola
• N. Richland-H-E-G at Janesville-W-P
• Norwood YA at Blue Earth Area
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Lake Crystal-WM at Windom Area
• St. James Area at Tracy-M-Balaton
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Howard Lake-W-W at Concordia Academy
• Rush City vs. St. Agnes at Hamline
• St. Paul Humboldt at Maple Lake
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Holdingford at Atwater-C-Grove City
• Kimball Area vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at Minnesota-Morris
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at West Central Area/Ashby, 6 pm
• Wadena-Deer Creek at Staples-Motley, 6 pm
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Mesabi East at International Falls, 6 pm
• Royalton at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Bagley at Frazee, 6 pm
• Crookston at Warroad, 6 pm
• Hawley at Barnesville, 6 pm
• United North Central at Pelican Rapids, 6 pm
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Fillmore Central at Randolph
• Hayfield at Goodhue
• Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Alden-Conger/G-E at United So. Central
• Bethlehem Academy vs. New Ulm Cathedral at Northfield
• Cleveland/IL at Gibbon-F-Winthrop
• Minn. Valley Lutheran at Waterville-E-M
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Murray County Central at Wabasso
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Adrian
• Sleepy Eye at Martin County West
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Benson at Upsala/Swanville
• Kerkhoven-M-S at Parkers Prairie
• Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity vs. Mayer Lutheran at Crown College
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Lac qui Parle Valley at Dawson-Boyd
• Lakeview at Canby
• MACCRAY at BOLD
• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Hillcrest Lutheran at Underwood, 6 pm
• Lake Park-Audobon at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 6 pm
• New York Mills at Ottertail Central, 6 pm
• Pine River-Backus at Breckenridge, 6 pm
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Barnum at Braham, 6 pm
• Carlton at North Woods, 6 pm
• East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson, 6 pm
• Chisholm at Deer River
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Cass Lake-Bena at Red Lake County, 6 pm
• Fosston at Polk County West, 6 pm
• Red Lake at Mahnomen/Waubun, 6 pm
NINE-MAN
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Houston at Southland
• Kingsland at Grand Meadow
• Lanesboro at Spring Grove
• Mabel-Canton at LeRoy-Ostrander
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Buffalo Lake-H-Stewart at Nicollet
• Cedar Mtn.-Comfrey at Renville Co. West
• Onamia at Ogilvie
• SE St. Mary's at Red Rock Central
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Granada-H-EC/Truman at Edgerton
• Heron Lake-O/Fulda at Madelia
• Lyle/Pacelli at Hills-Beaver Creek
• Westbrook-WG at Mtn. Lake Area
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Bertha-Hewitt at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 6 pm
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Brandon-Evansville, 6 pm
• Ortonville at Verndale, 6 pm
• Rothsay at Hancock, 6 pm
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Floodwood at Isle, 6 pm
• Cromwell-Wright at Hill City/Northland
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at Blackduck, 6 pm
• Clearbrook-Gonvick at Fertile-Beltrami
• Laporte at Win-E-Mac
• Park Christian at Nevis
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Bigfork vs. Cook County at Grand Rapids, 6 pm
• Northeast Range at Silver Bay, 6 pm
• Cherry vs. Ely at Mountain Iron-Buhl, 6:30 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke vs. Stephen-Argyle at East Grand Forks, 3 pm
• Kittson Co. Central at Badger/G-MR
• Lake of the Woods at Warren-A-Oslo
• Northern Freeze at North Central
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Eden Prairie; 2. Mounds View; 3. White Bear Lake; 4. Stillwater; 5. Edina; 6. St. Paul Highland Park; 7. Hopkins; 8. Eastview; 9. Prior Lake; 10. Minnetonka.
• Individual: 1. Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Mickies Kiros, St. Paul Central; 3. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 4. A.J. Green, Eastview; 5. Colden Longley, Bloomington Jefferson; 6. Max Nelson, White Bear Lake; 7. Shuayb Hussein, Wayzata; 8. Gabe Smit, Prior Lake; 9. Carter Briggs, Winona; 10. Finn Sokolowski, Mounds View.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Stillwater; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Farmington; 5. St. Paul Highland Park; 6. Alexandria; 7. Minnetonka; 8. St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Rosemount; 10. Eden Prairie.
• Individual: 1. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 2. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 3. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 5. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Halle Mestery, East Ridge; 7. Ella Dufault, Waseca; 8. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 9. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 10. Iris Guider, St Paul Central.
FOOTBALL
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 6A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Wayzata (6) 8-0 60 1
• 2. Lakeville South 7-1 54 2
• 3. Champlin Park 7-1 43 4
• 4. Lakeville North 7-1 40 3
• 5. Eden Prairie 6-2 35 5
• 6. Centennial 6-2 31 6
• 7. Totino-Grace 6-2 26 7
• 8. Mounds View 6-2 16 8
• 9. Rosemount 5-3 13 10
•10. St. Michael-Albertville 5-3 7 9
Others receiving votes: Woodbury 5.
Class 5A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Owatonna (5) 8-0 59 1
• 2. Armstrong (1) 8-0 55 4
• 3. Chaska 7-1 42 7
• 4. Tartan 8-0 40 6
• 5. Rogers 7-1 35 8
• 6. Elk River 7-1 26 3
• 6. St. Thomas Academy 7-1 26 2
• 8. Mankato West 6-2 17 9
• 9. Bemidji 7-1 15 5
•10. Spring Lake Park 6-2 10 T10
Others receiving votes: Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 2.
Class 4A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Hutchinson (4) 8-0 58 1
• 2. SPA/M/Blake (2) 8-0 53 2
• 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's 8-0 49 3
• 4. Fridley 8-0 38 6
• 5. Winona 8-0 34 4
• 6. Detroit Lakes 8-0 30 5
• 7. Becker 7-1 25 7
• 8. Marshall 8-0 23 8
• 9. St. Anthony 7-1 9 9
• 9. Simley 9-1 9 10
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2.
Class 3A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Pierz (5) 8-0 59 1
• 2. Jackson Co. Central 8-0 51 2
• 3. Albany (1) 8-0 50 3
• 4. Stewartville 8-0 43 4
• 5. Fairmont 7-1 33 5
• 6. Dilworth-G-Felton 7-1 31 6
• 7. Annandale 7-1 21 9
• 8. Breck 7-1 18 8
• 9. Cannon Falls 7-1 11 7
•10. Waseca 6-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Esko 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Mora 2.
Class 2A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Caledonia (5) 8-0 50 1
• 2. Barnesville 8-0 42 3
• 3. Minneapolis North 8-0 40 2
• 4. Lewiston-Altura 8-0 34 5
• 5. Paynesville Area 7-1 28 4
• 6. St. Agnes 7-1 20 7
• 7. Concordia Academy 7-1 19 10
• 8. Blue Earth Area 6-2 15 NR
• 9. Moose Lake-WR 6-2 10 NR
•10. Maple River 6-2 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Maple Lake 4, Redwood Valley 3, Osakis 2.
Class 1A Record Pts. Prv
• 1. BOLD (4) 8-0 49 1
• 2. Blooming Prairie (1) 8-0 46 2
• 3. Springfield 8-0 38 3
• 4. Ada-Borup 7-1 34 4
• 5. United South Central 8-0 26 5
• 6. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 24 6
• 7. Underwood 7-1 16 7
• 8. Minneota 7-1 13 8
• 9. Mayer Lutheran 7-1 11 9
•10. Braham 7-1 7 10
Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Deer River 4, Polk County West and Rushford-Peterson 1.
Nine-man Record Pts. Prv
• 1. Mtn. Lake Area (3) 8-0 39 1
• 2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 8-0 37 2
• 3. Renville County West 8-0 32 3
• 4. Hancock 8-0 28 5
• 5. Win-E-Mac 8-0 23 6
• 6. North Central 8-0 15 10
• 6. Verndale 7-1 15 T8
• 8. Brandon Evansville 7-1 10 4
• 9. Fertile-Beltrami 7-1 6 NR
• 9. Hills-Beaver Creek 7-1 6 T8
Others receiving votes: Nicollet 3, Grand Meadow, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Southland 2.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. East Ridge; 7. Blaine; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Northfield; 10. Mounds View.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Eagan; 2. Northfield; 3. Wayzata; 4. East Ridge; 5. Shakopee; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Lakeville North; 8. St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Lakeville South; 10. Champlin Park.
Class 2A
• 1. Stewartville; 2. Marshall; 3. North Branch; 4. Kasson-Mantorville; 5. Concordia Academy; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. New London-Spicer; 9. Sauk Centre; 10. Belle Plaine.
Class 1A
• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 3. Minneota; 4. Carlton; 5. Kittson County Central; 6. Mabel-Canton; 7. (tie) Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford; 9. Caledonia; 10. Lakeview.
STATE TOURNAMENTS
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Eastview vs. St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm
• Centennial vs. Minneapolis Washburn, 7:30 pm
At North St. Paul
• East Ridge vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Edina vs. Maple Grove, 5:30 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Mankato West vs. Orono, 7:30 pm
At North St. Paul
• Austin vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Holy Angels vs. St. Croix Prep, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Blake vs. St. Francis, 5:30 pm
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 10 am
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Centennial vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 pm
• Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Rosemount, 7:30 pm
At North St. Paul
• Champlin Park vs. Stillwater, 5:30 pm
• Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka, 7:30 pm
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 3 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Orono vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Cloquet/Carlton vs. Holy Angels, 7:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Blake vs. Waconia, 7:30 pm
Monday, Oct. 28 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Thursday, Oct. 31 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10 am
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
At Baseline Tennis Center
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
• Edina vs. Wayzata, 8 am
• Elk River vs. Rochester Mayo, 10 am
• Becker vs. Minnetonka, noon
• Mounds View vs. Woodbury, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
Team tournament
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
• New London-Spicer vs. Pequot Lakes, 8 am
• Blue Earth Area vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am
• Blake vs. Thief River Falls, noon
• Litchfield vs. Minnewaska Area, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am