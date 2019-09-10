MONDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hmong Academy 3, United Christian 0
MCAA
• Eagle Ridge Acad. 6, West Lutheran 3
ST. PAUL
• Central 1, Washington 0, OT
• Humboldt 8, Harding 5
TRI-METRO
• Columbia Heights 4, Richfield 2
• DeLaSalle 7, Fridley 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Ben.-St. Marg. 0, Roch. Lourdes 0, OT
• Duluth East 2, Anoka 1
• Legacy Christian 1, Chisago Lakes 0
• Mayer Lutheran 7, Hutchinson 1
• Nova Classical 2, Mounds Park Acad. 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
ST. PAUL
• Humboldt 2, Harding 1
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 8, Fridley 0
• Richfield 3, Columbia Heights 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chesterton Acad. 1, Hope Acad. 0
• Concordia Academy 2, St. Paul Wash. 1
• Heritage Christian 1, SW Chr. 0, OT
• Legacy Christian 5, St. Paul Johnson 0
• PACT 1, Mayer Lutheran 0
• St. Paul Como Park 1, St. Croix Prep 0
• Visitation 2, St. Paul Central 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Jefferson 6, Mpls. Southwest 1
VOLLEYBALL
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Norwood Young America def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-11, 27-29, 25-17
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
• Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-3, 25-8, 25-2
• Richfield def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka def. Princeton, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
• East Ridge def. Champlin Park, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 27-25
• Mpls. Edison def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
• Mpls. Southwest def. Orono, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 16-25, 19-17
• North St. Paul def. Roseville, 25-27, 25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 15-13
• Providence Academy def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
• Red Wing def. Lake City, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-13
• Spectrum def. Maranatha Christian, 25-9, 28-26, 25-10
MINNESOTA
• BOLD def. Gibbon-F-W, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25
• Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
• Carlton def. Duluth East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15
• Garretson (S.D.) def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13
• Hayfield def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-9, 26-24, 18-25, 25-8
• Jackson County Central def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14
• Lake of the Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
• Martin County West def. Blue Earth Area, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
• New Richland-H-E-G def. Fairmont, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 15-7
• Park Christian def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Nicollet, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
• St. James Area def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
• Triton def. Waseca, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-13
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Mounds View; 2. Eden Prairie; 3. White Bear Lake; 4. Edina; 5. Stillwater; 6. Eastview; 7. St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Wayzata; 9 Minnetonka; 10. Prior Lake.
• Individuals: 1. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 2. Oliver Paleen, St Paul Highland Park; 3. Colden Longley, Bloomington Jefferson; 4. Carter Briggs, Winona; 5. Finn Sokolowski, Mounds View; 6. AJ Green, Eastview; 7. Mohamed Mohamud, Eden Prairie; 8. Jake Derouin, Eden Prairie; 9. Mackinon Mokoro, Osseo; 10. Mickies Kiros, St. Paul Central.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Wayzata, 2. Edina, 3. St. Michael Albertville, 4. Stillwater, 5. Minnetonka, 6. Eden Prairie, 7. Forest Lake, 8. Marshall, 9. Alexandria, 10. Andover.
• Individuals: 1. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 2. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 3. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 4. Ali Weimer, St. Michael Albertville; 5. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 6. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 7. Morgan Richter, Edina; 8. Katie Sigrud, St. Michael Albertville; 9. Halle Mestery, East Ridge; 10. Ella Dufault, Waseca.
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 1A
• 1. Blake; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Totino-Grace; 4. Breck; 5. DeLaSalle; 6. Waconia; 7. Orono; 8. St. Thomas Academy; 9. Bemidji; 10. St. Paul Como Park.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Eagan; 5. Centennial; 6. Andover; 7. Rosemount; 8. Maple Grove; 9. Lakeville North; 10. St. Michael-Alertville.
Class 1A
• 1. Hill-Murray; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Visitation; 5. Blake; 6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 7. Mankato West; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Waconia; 10. Orono.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Stillwater; 6. East Ridge; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Chanhassen; 9. Prior Lake; 10. Eagan.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Mounds View; 4. Rochester Mayo; 5. Lakeville South; 6. Lakeville North ; 7. Mahtomedi; 8. Elk River; 9. Rochester Century; 10. Eden Prairie.
• Individuals: 1. Nicole Copeland, Edina; 2. Karin Young, Eastview; 3. Zoe Adkins, Maple Grove; 4. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury; 5. Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong; 6. Selah Stibbins, Mpls. Washburn; 7. Aili Hietala, Duluth East; 8. Nikki Ridenour, Roseville; 9. Sarah Shabaz, Minnetonka; 10. Ashley Tarrolly, St. Cloud Tech.
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Blake; 2. Breck; 3. Rochester Lourdes; 4. Virginia; 5. Litchfield; 6. Blue Earth Area; 7. St. James; 8. Pequot Lakes; 9. Minnewaska; 10. Thief River Falls.
• Individuals: 1. Arlina Shen, Blake; 2. Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes; 3. Sonia Baig, Blake; 4. Bella Suk, Blake; 5. Avery Stilwell, Litchfield; 6. Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska; 7. Elise Bierbaum, Litchfield; 8. Greta Nesbit, LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Ally Agerland, Holy Family; 10. (tie) Jane Spading, Rochester Lourdes and Isabelle Einess, Minnehaha Academy.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 3A
• 1. Eagan (14); 2. Norhtfield (1); 3. Wayzata; 4. Lakeville North; 5. Lakeville South; 6. Shakopee; 7. East Ridge; 8. Moorhead; 9. Champlin Park; 10. Hopkins.
Class 2A
• 1. North Branch (6); 2. Stewartville (7); 3. Marshall (1); 4. Concordia Academy (1); 5. Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. New London-Spicer; 9. Pequot Lakes; 10. Watertown-Mayer.
Class 1A
• 1. Minneota (5); 2. Kenyon-Wanamingo (10); 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Medford; 5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 6. Mabel-Canton; 7. Caledonia; 8. Carlton; 9. Henning; 10. Barnesville.