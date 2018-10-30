MONDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Mounds View 8, Columbia Heights 5

• Park Center 12, Robbinsdale/H/M-W 2

• St. Cloud Area 3, North Suburban 0

PI DIVISION

• St. Paul Humboldt 10, Minneapolis 6

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Semifinals

• North St. Paul def. Roseville, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

• Stillwater def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16

RANKINGS

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

CLASS 2A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Hopkins; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Red Wing; 8. St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Buffalo; 10. Eastview.

• Individual: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Andrew Brandt, Roseville; 3. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 4. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 5. Caleb Haugland, Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 7. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Eli Hoeft, Hopkins; 10. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen.

CLASS 1A

• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. St. James; 5. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Mora; 8. Minnehaha Academy; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

• Individual: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Emmet Anderson, Staples-Motley; 3. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 4. Brandon O'Hara, Perham; 5. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 6. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine; 7. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 8. Jacob Bright, West Central Area; 9. Grant Strukel, Blue Earth Area; 9. Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Andover; 8. Marshall; 9. Minneapolis Washburn; 10. White Bear Lake.

• Individual: 1. Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 4. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 5. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 6. Grace Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 8. Liesl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 9. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 10. Analee Weaver, Stillwater.

CLASS 1A

• Team: 1. Perham; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Luverne; 4. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Lake City; 7. Staples-Motley; 8. Blake; 9. LqPV/Dawson-Boyd; 10. Providence Academy.

• Individual: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 7. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 8. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 9. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 10. Ava Hill, Mesabi East.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 10 am

• Class 1A: 1 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 11 am

• Class 1A: 2 pm

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Wednesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Duluth East vs. Minnetonka, noon

• St. Paul Central vs. Stillwater, 2 pm

Friday • Finals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Tuesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Austin vs. Blake, 4 pm

• Bemidji vs. Holy Angels, 6 pm

Wednesday • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 10 am

Friday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Tuesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Eagan vs. Minnetonka, 8 am

• Stillwater vs. Wayzata, 10 am

Wednesday • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 4 pm

Friday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Tuesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Holy Angels vs. Mahtomedi, noon

• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Orono, 2 pm

Wednesday • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Friday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10 am