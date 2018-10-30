MONDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Mounds View 8, Columbia Heights 5
• Park Center 12, Robbinsdale/H/M-W 2
• St. Cloud Area 3, North Suburban 0
PI DIVISION
• St. Paul Humboldt 10, Minneapolis 6
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• North St. Paul def. Roseville, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
• Stillwater def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16
RANKINGS
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Hopkins; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Red Wing; 8. St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Buffalo; 10. Eastview.
• Individual: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Andrew Brandt, Roseville; 3. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 4. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 5. Caleb Haugland, Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 7. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Eli Hoeft, Hopkins; 10. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen.
CLASS 1A
• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. St. James; 5. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Mora; 8. Minnehaha Academy; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
• Individual: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Emmet Anderson, Staples-Motley; 3. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 4. Brandon O'Hara, Perham; 5. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 6. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine; 7. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 8. Jacob Bright, West Central Area; 9. Grant Strukel, Blue Earth Area; 9. Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Andover; 8. Marshall; 9. Minneapolis Washburn; 10. White Bear Lake.
• Individual: 1. Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 4. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 5. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 6. Grace Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 8. Liesl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 9. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 10. Analee Weaver, Stillwater.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. Perham; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Luverne; 4. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Lake City; 7. Staples-Motley; 8. Blake; 9. LqPV/Dawson-Boyd; 10. Providence Academy.
• Individual: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 7. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 8. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 9. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 10. Ava Hill, Mesabi East.
STATE TOURNAMENTS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 10 am
• Class 1A: 1 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 11 am
• Class 1A: 2 pm
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Wednesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Duluth East vs. Minnetonka, noon
• St. Paul Central vs. Stillwater, 2 pm
Friday • Finals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Tuesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Austin vs. Blake, 4 pm
• Bemidji vs. Holy Angels, 6 pm
Wednesday • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 10 am
Friday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Tuesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Eagan vs. Minnetonka, 8 am
• Stillwater vs. Wayzata, 10 am
Wednesday • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
Friday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 3 pm
CLASS 1A
Tuesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Holy Angels vs. Mahtomedi, noon
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Orono, 2 pm
Wednesday • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Friday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10 am
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.