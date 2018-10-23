MONDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Anoka-Hennepin 9, Columbia Heights/St. Anthony 1

• Park Center 6, St. Cloud Area 3

• Robbinsdale/H/M-W 8, Mpls. Edison 2

PI DIVISION

• Rochester 7, Minneapolis South 0

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mpls. Southwest def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-8

• St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

• Annandale at Kimball Area

MINNESOTA

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Blue Earth Area, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6

• Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • First round

• Blooming Prairie def. Southland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-13

• Goodhue def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-5, 25-12, 25-16

• Kingsland def. Houston, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

• Lewiston-Altura def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

• Lyle/Austin Pacelli def. Christian Life, 25-7, 25-12, 25-8

• Randolph def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

• Rushford-Peterson def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21

Section 2 • first round

• Cleveland def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 28-26, 29-27, 25-23

• Martin County West def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9

• New Richland-H-E-G def. GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

• New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20

• Sleepy Eye def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

• Springfield def. United South Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

Section 3 • first round

• Central Minn. Christian def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-9

• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24

• Lakeview def. Renville County West, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

• Murray County Central def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-6, 25-14

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

• SW Minn. Christian def. Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Fulda, 22-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 15-12

Section 4 • first round

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22

• St. Paul Washington def. Science & Agriculture, by forfeit

• Bethany Academy at Trinity

• Community of Peace at Cristo Rey Jesuit

• Hiawatha Collegiate at Minneapolis Henry

• Minneapolis North at Liberty Classical

• Prairie Seeds at Avail Academy

Section 6 • first round

• Breckenridge def. Hancock, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

• Menahga def. Rothsay, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

• NCE/U-H def. Frazee, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14

• Park Christian def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15

• Parkers Prairie def. Ortonville, 25-27, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9

• Sebeka def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

• West Central Area def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 15-11

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ashby, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8

Section 7 • first round

• Bigfork def. Chisholm, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15

• Floodwood def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, by forfeit

• Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16

• Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 16-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

• Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

• Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19

• South Ridge def. Lakeview Christian, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

• Wrenshall def. Northland, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10

• Barnum at Silver Bay

Section 8 • first round

• Blackduck def. Indus, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23

• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 15-7

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax/Fisher, 25-10, 25-23, 25-15

• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 26-24, 25-17, 25-10

• Northern Freeze def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

• Northome/Kelliher at Cass Lake-Bena

RANKINGS

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

CLASS 1A

• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 5. St. James; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Minnehaha Academy; 8. Mora; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. East Grand Forks.

• Individual: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmet Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson; 10. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine.

CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Andover; 8. Marshall; 9. Minneapolis Washburn; 10. White Bear Lake.

• Individual: 1. Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 7. Liesl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 10. Anna Fenske, Farmington.

CLASS 1A

• Teams: 1. (tie) Winona Cotter and Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Stewartville; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Lake City; 8. Maple Lake; 9. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 10. Staples-Motley.

• Individual: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 10. Ava Hill, Mesabi East.

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

(Games at 7 pm, unless noted)

CLASS 5A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Rochester John Marshall at Northfield

• Rochester Mayo at Austin

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Bloomington Jefferson at Chaska

• New Prague at Mankato West

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Bloomington Kennedy at Apple Valley

• Henry Sibley at Park of Cottage Grove

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• North St. Paul at St. Paul Central

• SP Highland Park at Mpls. Washburn

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Mpls. Southwest at St. Louis Park

• Park Center at Irondale

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Osseo vs. St. Cloud Tech at St. Cloud State

• Rogers at Monticello

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Andover at Duluth East, 6 pm

• Chisago Lakes at Coon Rapids

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Red Wing at Albert Lea

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Mankato East at Waseca

• New Ulm vs. Marshall at SW Minn. St.

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Academy Force at Hill-Murray

• SP Harding at Simley

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• DeLaSalle vs. Mpls. South at Mpls. Roosevelt, 3 pm

• St. Paul Como Park at Col. Heights

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels

• Mound Westonka at Orono

• Richfield at Providence Academy

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Foley at Becker

• Princeton at Big Lake

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Grand Rapids at North Branch

• Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Little Falls at St. Cloud Apollo

• Rocori at Fergus Falls

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• LaCrescent at Rochester Lourdes

• Pine Island at Stewartville

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Byron

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dover-Eyota

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine at Rockford

• Norwood YA at Glencoe-Silver Lake

• Watertown-Mayer at Holy Family

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Luverne at St. Peter

• Sibley East at Jackson County Central

• Worthington at Tri-City United

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Cannon Falls at Mpls. Edison

• Lake City at Mpls. Roosevelt

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Brooklyn Center at Milaca

• Mpls. Henry at Mora

• Pine City at Spectrum, 2 pm

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Litchfield at Melrose Area

• Montevideo at Albany

• St. Cloud Cath. at New London-Spicer

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Esko at Virginia, 6 pm

• Proctor at International Falls, 6 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Park Rapids at Pequot Lakes, 6 pm

• Thief River Falls at Dilworth-G-F, 6 pm

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Kenyon-Wana. at Lewiston-Altura

• Triton at St. Charles

• Winona Cotter at Chatfield

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Blue Earth Area at Waterville-E-M

• Lake Crystal-WM at St. Clair

• LeSueur-Henderson at Maple River

• Medford at New Richland-H-E-Geneva

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Martin County West at Tracy-M-B

• St. James at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

• Windom Area at Pipestone Area

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• HL-W-W vs. St. Agnes at Hamline

• Rush City at Concordia Academy

• St. Paul Humboldt at Maple Lake

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Benson at Minnewaska Area

• Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford

• Sauk Centre at Atwater-C-Grove City

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Long Prairie-GE at Breckenridge, 6 pm

• Staples-Motley at Pillager, 6 pm

• Wadena-Deer Creek at Osakis, 6 pm

• West Central Area at Morris/C-A, 6 pm

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin, 6 pm

• Eveleth-Gilbert at Royalton, 6 pm

• Mesabi East at Barnum, 6 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Bagley at Warroad, 6 pm

• Crookston at Roseau, 6 pm

• Frazee at Barnesville, 6 pm

• United North Central at Hawley, 6 pm

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Fillmore Central at Southland

• Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson

• Kingsland at Blooming Prairie

• Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Bethlehem Academy at HL-O/Fulda

• Janesville-W-P at Randolph

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Adrian at Murray County Central

• Cedar Mt./Com. at Mn. Valley Luth., 4 pm

• Sleepy Eye at Springfield, 3 pm

• Wabasso at New Ulm Cathedral, 8 pm

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Belgrade-B-Elrosa at Kerkhoven-M-S

• Browerville/EV at Lester Prairie/HT

• Kimball Area at Upsala/Swanville

• Parkers Prairie at Mayer Lutheran

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Canby at Dawson-Boyd

• Lac qui Parle Valley at Ortonville

• Lakeview at BOLD

• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Lake Park-Audubon at Walker-H-A, 6 pm

• New York Mills at Pelican Rapids, 6 pm

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Badger-G-MR at Polk County West

• Fosston at Fertile-Beltrami

• Red Lake at Red Lake County

NINE-MAN

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Lanesboro at Grand Meadow

• LeRoy-Ostrander at Houston

• Lyle/Pacelli at Spring Grove

• Mabel-Canton at Cleveland

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Buffalo Lake-H-S at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

• MACCRAY at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

• Renville Co. West at Red Rock Central

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Edgerton/Ellsworth at Westbrook-WG

• Granada-Huntley-EC/T. at Hills-BC

• Madelia at Nicollet

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Bertha-Hewitt at Wheaton-H-N, 6 pm

• Brandon-Evansville at Hancock, 6 pm

• Clinton-G-Beardsley at Underwood, 6 pm

• Onamia at Verndale, 6 pm

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Hill City/Northland at Carlton, 6 pm

• Isle at Floodwood, 6 pm

• McGregor at Cromwell-Wright, 6 pm

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Laporte at Nevis

• Park Christian at Rothsay

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Bigfork at Mountain Iron-Buhl

• Ely at Littlefork-Big Falls

• Silver Bay at North Woods, 5 pm

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Clearbrook-Gonvick at Goodridge-G-G

• Lake of the Woods at Kelliher-N.

• Northern Freeze at Kittson Co. Central

• Warren-A-O at Stephen-Argyle, 5 pm

STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Centennial vs. Duluth East, 5:30 pm

• Lakeville North vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Minnetonka vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm

• St. Cloud Tech vs. St. Paul Central, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Friday, Nov. 2 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Holy Angels vs. Worthington, 5:30 pm

At Chisago Lakes

• Blake vs. Duluth Denfeld, 7:30 pm

At Prior Lake

• Austin vs. Holy Family, 7:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 10 am

Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

At Farmington

• Blaine vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm

• Lakeville North vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm

At Prior Lake

• Eagan vs. St. Michael-Albert., 5:30 pm

• Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 4 pm

Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

At Chisago Lakes

• Duluth Marshall vs. Orono, 5:30 pm

At Prior Lake

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm

At St. Cloud State

• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 5:30 pm

At Farmington

• Holy Angels vs. Mankato West, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal losers, 8 am

Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10 am

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• Edina vs. Wayzata, 8 am

• Eagan vs. Mounds View, 10 am

• Elk River vs. Minnetonka, noon

• Roch. Mayo vs. St. Cloud Tech, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Singles

Thursday

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Doubles

Thursday

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Team tournament

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• East Grand Forks vs. St. James, 8 am

• Litchfield vs. Osakis, 10 am

• Jordan vs. Rochester Lourdes, noon

• Blake vs. Virginia, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Singles

Thursday

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Doubles

Thursday

• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am