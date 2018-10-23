MONDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Anoka-Hennepin 9, Columbia Heights/St. Anthony 1
• Park Center 6, St. Cloud Area 3
• Robbinsdale/H/M-W 8, Mpls. Edison 2
PI DIVISION
• Rochester 7, Minneapolis South 0
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. Southwest def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-8
• St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
• Annandale at Kimball Area
MINNESOTA
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Blue Earth Area, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6
• Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • First round
• Blooming Prairie def. Southland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-13
• Goodhue def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-5, 25-12, 25-16
• Kingsland def. Houston, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
• Lewiston-Altura def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
• Lyle/Austin Pacelli def. Christian Life, 25-7, 25-12, 25-8
• Randolph def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
• Rushford-Peterson def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21
Section 2 • first round
• Cleveland def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 28-26, 29-27, 25-23
• Martin County West def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9
• New Richland-H-E-G def. GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20
• Sleepy Eye def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 27-25, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18
• Springfield def. United South Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
Section 3 • first round
• Central Minn. Christian def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-9
• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24
• Lakeview def. Renville County West, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
• Murray County Central def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-6, 25-14
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
• SW Minn. Christian def. Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Fulda, 22-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 15-12
Section 4 • first round
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22
• St. Paul Washington def. Science & Agriculture, by forfeit
• Bethany Academy at Trinity
• Community of Peace at Cristo Rey Jesuit
• Hiawatha Collegiate at Minneapolis Henry
• Minneapolis North at Liberty Classical
• Prairie Seeds at Avail Academy
Section 6 • first round
• Breckenridge def. Hancock, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
• Menahga def. Rothsay, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
• NCE/U-H def. Frazee, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14
• Park Christian def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15
• Parkers Prairie def. Ortonville, 25-27, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9
• Sebeka def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
• West Central Area def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 15-11
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ashby, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8
Section 7 • first round
• Bigfork def. Chisholm, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15
• Floodwood def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, by forfeit
• Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16
• Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 16-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
• Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
• Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Northeast Range, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19
• South Ridge def. Lakeview Christian, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
• Wrenshall def. Northland, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10
• Barnum at Silver Bay
Section 8 • first round
• Blackduck def. Indus, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23
• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 15-7
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax/Fisher, 25-10, 25-23, 25-15
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 26-24, 25-17, 25-10
• Northern Freeze def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
• Northome/Kelliher at Cass Lake-Bena
RANKINGS
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 1A
• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 5. St. James; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Minnehaha Academy; 8. Mora; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. East Grand Forks.
• Individual: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmet Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Lane Schwarz, LeSueur-Henderson; 10. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Andover; 8. Marshall; 9. Minneapolis Washburn; 10. White Bear Lake.
• Individual: 1. Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 7. Liesl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 10. Anna Fenske, Farmington.
CLASS 1A
• Teams: 1. (tie) Winona Cotter and Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Stewartville; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Lake City; 8. Maple Lake; 9. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd; 10. Staples-Motley.
• Individual: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 10. Ava Hill, Mesabi East.
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
(Games at 7 pm, unless noted)
CLASS 5A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Rochester John Marshall at Northfield
• Rochester Mayo at Austin
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bloomington Jefferson at Chaska
• New Prague at Mankato West
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Bloomington Kennedy at Apple Valley
• Henry Sibley at Park of Cottage Grove
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• North St. Paul at St. Paul Central
• SP Highland Park at Mpls. Washburn
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Mpls. Southwest at St. Louis Park
• Park Center at Irondale
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Osseo vs. St. Cloud Tech at St. Cloud State
• Rogers at Monticello
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Andover at Duluth East, 6 pm
• Chisago Lakes at Coon Rapids
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Red Wing at Albert Lea
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Mankato East at Waseca
• New Ulm vs. Marshall at SW Minn. St.
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Academy Force at Hill-Murray
• SP Harding at Simley
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• DeLaSalle vs. Mpls. South at Mpls. Roosevelt, 3 pm
• St. Paul Como Park at Col. Heights
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels
• Mound Westonka at Orono
• Richfield at Providence Academy
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Foley at Becker
• Princeton at Big Lake
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Grand Rapids at North Branch
• Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Little Falls at St. Cloud Apollo
• Rocori at Fergus Falls
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• LaCrescent at Rochester Lourdes
• Pine Island at Stewartville
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Byron
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dover-Eyota
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine at Rockford
• Norwood YA at Glencoe-Silver Lake
• Watertown-Mayer at Holy Family
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Luverne at St. Peter
• Sibley East at Jackson County Central
• Worthington at Tri-City United
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Cannon Falls at Mpls. Edison
• Lake City at Mpls. Roosevelt
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Brooklyn Center at Milaca
• Mpls. Henry at Mora
• Pine City at Spectrum, 2 pm
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Litchfield at Melrose Area
• Montevideo at Albany
• St. Cloud Cath. at New London-Spicer
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Esko at Virginia, 6 pm
• Proctor at International Falls, 6 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Park Rapids at Pequot Lakes, 6 pm
• Thief River Falls at Dilworth-G-F, 6 pm
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Kenyon-Wana. at Lewiston-Altura
• Triton at St. Charles
• Winona Cotter at Chatfield
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Blue Earth Area at Waterville-E-M
• Lake Crystal-WM at St. Clair
• LeSueur-Henderson at Maple River
• Medford at New Richland-H-E-Geneva
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Martin County West at Tracy-M-B
• St. James at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
• Windom Area at Pipestone Area
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• HL-W-W vs. St. Agnes at Hamline
• Rush City at Concordia Academy
• St. Paul Humboldt at Maple Lake
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benson at Minnewaska Area
• Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
• Sauk Centre at Atwater-C-Grove City
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Long Prairie-GE at Breckenridge, 6 pm
• Staples-Motley at Pillager, 6 pm
• Wadena-Deer Creek at Osakis, 6 pm
• West Central Area at Morris/C-A, 6 pm
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin, 6 pm
• Eveleth-Gilbert at Royalton, 6 pm
• Mesabi East at Barnum, 6 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Bagley at Warroad, 6 pm
• Crookston at Roseau, 6 pm
• Frazee at Barnesville, 6 pm
• United North Central at Hawley, 6 pm
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Fillmore Central at Southland
• Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson
• Kingsland at Blooming Prairie
• Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bethlehem Academy at HL-O/Fulda
• Janesville-W-P at Randolph
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Adrian at Murray County Central
• Cedar Mt./Com. at Mn. Valley Luth., 4 pm
• Sleepy Eye at Springfield, 3 pm
• Wabasso at New Ulm Cathedral, 8 pm
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Belgrade-B-Elrosa at Kerkhoven-M-S
• Browerville/EV at Lester Prairie/HT
• Kimball Area at Upsala/Swanville
• Parkers Prairie at Mayer Lutheran
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Canby at Dawson-Boyd
• Lac qui Parle Valley at Ortonville
• Lakeview at BOLD
• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Lake Park-Audubon at Walker-H-A, 6 pm
• New York Mills at Pelican Rapids, 6 pm
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• East Central at Hinckley-Finlayson
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Badger-G-MR at Polk County West
• Fosston at Fertile-Beltrami
• Red Lake at Red Lake County
NINE-MAN
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Lanesboro at Grand Meadow
• LeRoy-Ostrander at Houston
• Lyle/Pacelli at Spring Grove
• Mabel-Canton at Cleveland
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Buffalo Lake-H-S at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
• MACCRAY at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
• Renville Co. West at Red Rock Central
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Edgerton/Ellsworth at Westbrook-WG
• Granada-Huntley-EC/T. at Hills-BC
• Madelia at Nicollet
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Bertha-Hewitt at Wheaton-H-N, 6 pm
• Brandon-Evansville at Hancock, 6 pm
• Clinton-G-Beardsley at Underwood, 6 pm
• Onamia at Verndale, 6 pm
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Hill City/Northland at Carlton, 6 pm
• Isle at Floodwood, 6 pm
• McGregor at Cromwell-Wright, 6 pm
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Laporte at Nevis
• Park Christian at Rothsay
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Bigfork at Mountain Iron-Buhl
• Ely at Littlefork-Big Falls
• Silver Bay at North Woods, 5 pm
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Clearbrook-Gonvick at Goodridge-G-G
• Lake of the Woods at Kelliher-N.
• Northern Freeze at Kittson Co. Central
• Warren-A-O at Stephen-Argyle, 5 pm
STATE TOURNAMENTS
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Thursday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Centennial vs. Duluth East, 5:30 pm
• Lakeville North vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Minnetonka vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm
• St. Cloud Tech vs. St. Paul Central, 7:30 pm
Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Friday, Nov. 2 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Holy Angels vs. Worthington, 5:30 pm
At Chisago Lakes
• Blake vs. Duluth Denfeld, 7:30 pm
At Prior Lake
• Austin vs. Holy Family, 7:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 7:30 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 10 am
Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
At Farmington
• Blaine vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm
• Lakeville North vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm
At Prior Lake
• Eagan vs. St. Michael-Albert., 5:30 pm
• Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka, 7:30 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 3 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
At Chisago Lakes
• Duluth Marshall vs. Orono, 5:30 pm
At Prior Lake
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 pm
At St. Cloud State
• Bemidji vs. Mahtomedi, 5:30 pm
At Farmington
• Holy Angels vs. Mankato West, 7:30 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 30 • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Quarterfinal winners, noon & 2 pm
Wednesday, Oct. 31 • Third place
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal losers, 8 am
Friday, Nov. 2 • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10 am
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
At Baseline Tennis Center
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Edina vs. Wayzata, 8 am
• Eagan vs. Mounds View, 10 am
• Elk River vs. Minnetonka, noon
• Roch. Mayo vs. St. Cloud Tech, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Singles
Thursday
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Doubles
Thursday
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
Team tournament
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• East Grand Forks vs. St. James, 8 am
• Litchfield vs. Osakis, 10 am
• Jordan vs. Rochester Lourdes, noon
• Blake vs. Virginia, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Singles
Thursday
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Doubles
Thursday
• First round, 10 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
