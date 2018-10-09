MONDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• North Suburban 14, Buffalo/St. Michael-Albertville 4
• St. Cloud 8, Mounds View 0
• White Bear Lake 17, Columbia Heights/St. Anthony 1
PI DIVISION
• Dakota United 4, Rochester 3
• St. Paul Humboldt 8, Minneapolis 5
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • First round
• Fairmont 3, Jordan 1
• Mankato West 2, Mankato Loyola 1, SO
• New Ulm 6, Christian Life 0
Section 3 • Play-in
• New Life Academy 1, Metro Coll. Prep 0
Section 6 • Play-in
• Central Minn. Chr. 3, Hutchinson 1
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • Semifinal
• Armstrong 4, Buffalo 3
CLASS 1A
Section 1
Semifinals
• Lake City 5, Stewartville 2
• Rochester Lourdes 7, Cannon Falls 0
Championship
• Rochester Lourdes 4, Lake City 3
Section 2
Semifinals
• Jordan 7, Belle Plaine 0
• LeSueur-Henderson 5, St. Peter 2
Championship
• Jordan 5, LeSueur-Henderson 2
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Pequot Lakes 7, Crosby-Ironton 0
• Virginia 7, Aitkin 0
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park def. Osseo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16
TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC
• Sciences & Ag. def. Liberty Classical, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-9
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Big Lake def. Hutchinson, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 27-29, 15-7
• Foley def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
• Mpls. Southwest def. Maple Grove, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
• Norwood Young America def. Holy Family, 25-7, 25-10, 25-20
• Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 26-24, 27-25
• Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
• St. Paul Como Park def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-11, 20-25, 25-27, 25-17, 15-12
MINNESOTA
• Badger-G-MR def. Goodridge/G-G, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
• Barnesville def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 15-4
• Blooming Prairie def. Lyle/Pacelli, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
• Deer River def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
• Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
• Floodwood def. Isle, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
• Grand Forks Central (N.D.) def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
• Greenway def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
• Lanesboro def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
• Lewiston-Altura def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-5, 25-17
• New London-Spicer def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 15-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9
• New York Mills def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
• North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
• Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-17, 27-25, 26-24
• Osakis def. Pierz, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-13, 15-13
• Pine City def. Mora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 28-26
• Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 26-24, 27-25
• St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
• Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake Falls, 25-6, 25-14, 25-12
• Triton def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
• Verndale def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
• Warroad def. Bagley, 25-21, 25-19, 25-12
RANKINGS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Red Wing; 7. St Paul Highland Park; 8. White Bear Lake; 9. Buffalo; 10. Eastview.
• Individual: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Andrew Brandt, Wayzata; 3. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 4. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 5. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 6. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 7. Caleb Haugland, Minneapolis Washburn; 8. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 9. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 10. Willem Gokemeijer, Edina.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. St Michael Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Andover; 8. Forest Lake; 9. Marshall; 10. Mpls Washburn.
• Individual: 1. Emily Covert, Mpls Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Mpls Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St Michael Albertville; 7. Liesl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Molly Moening, St Paul Highland Park; 9. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 10. Anna Fenske, Farmington.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 1A
• 1. Totino-Grace; 2. Breck; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Blake; 5. Mahtomedi; 6. Holy Family; 7. Austin; 8. Bemidji; 9. DeLaSalle; 10. Worthington.
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
• 1. Eagan; 2. Wayzata; 3. Stillwater; 4. East Ridge; 5. Andover; 6. Maple Grove; 7. Edina; 8. Centennial; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Minnetonka.
CLASS 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Waconia; 5. Blake; 6. Holy Angels; 7. Orono; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 9. Mankato West; 10. Monticello.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
DUAL-MEET RANKINGS
• Class 2A: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka ; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. Maple Grove; 7. East Ridge; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Blaine; 10. Buffalo.
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Hutchinson; 3. Breck; 4. Sartell; 5. Delano; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Northfield; 8. Mankato West; 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice; 10. Foley.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
• 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Eagan; 4. Lakeville South; 5. East Ridge; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Stillwater; 8. Shakopee; 9. Northfield; 10. North St. Paul.
CLASS 2A
• 1. Stewartville; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Marshall; 4. Concordia Academy; 5. North Branch; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Sauk Centre; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Watertown-Mayer.
CLASS 1A
• 1. Minneota; 2. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Wabasso; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Pine River-Backus; 7. Ada-Borup-West; 8. BOLD; 9. Windom; 10. Caledonia.
