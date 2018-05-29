high schools

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Burnsville 2, Hastings 0

• Eastview 8, Park of Cottage Grove 3

• Rosemount 10, Apple Valley 0

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Centennial 6, Park Center 4

• Champlin Park 1, Irondale 0

• Mounds View 7, Spring Lake Park 0

• Totino-Grace 9, Osseo 2

CLASS 3A

Section 3

Semifinals

• South St. Paul 6, Simley 3

• St. Thomas Academy 4, Holy Angels 0

Losers’ bracket • first round

• Bloom. Kennedy 4, Mpls. South 3

• St. Paul Highland Park 10, Richfield 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1

Semifinals

• Caledonia 3, La Crescent 2

• Triton 3, Rochester Lourdes 1

Losers’ bracket • second round

• Plainview-E-M 5, La Crescent 3

• Rochester Lourdes 8, Byron 7

Section 6 • first round

• Albany 21, Spectrum 0

• Holdingford 4, Sauk Centre 2

• Foley 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

• Kimball 1, Annandale 0

• Osakis 7, Melrose 4

• Royalton 4, Pillager 3

CLASS 1A

Section 1

Losers’ bracket • first round

• Blooming Prairie 5, Hayfield 3

• Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Southland 5

Losers’ bracket • second round

• Wabasha-Kellogg 9, Schaeffer Acad. 3

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 8

Winners’ bracket • third round

• Bemidji 2, Detroit Lakes 1

Losers’ bracket • second round

• Alexandria 6, Little Falls 1

• Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Losers’ bracket • third round

• Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Alexandria 5