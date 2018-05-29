high schools
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Burnsville 2, Hastings 0
• Eastview 8, Park of Cottage Grove 3
• Rosemount 10, Apple Valley 0
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Centennial 6, Park Center 4
• Champlin Park 1, Irondale 0
• Mounds View 7, Spring Lake Park 0
• Totino-Grace 9, Osseo 2
CLASS 3A
Section 3
Semifinals
• South St. Paul 6, Simley 3
• St. Thomas Academy 4, Holy Angels 0
Losers’ bracket • first round
• Bloom. Kennedy 4, Mpls. South 3
• St. Paul Highland Park 10, Richfield 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Semifinals
• Caledonia 3, La Crescent 2
• Triton 3, Rochester Lourdes 1
Losers’ bracket • second round
• Plainview-E-M 5, La Crescent 3
• Rochester Lourdes 8, Byron 7
Section 6 • first round
• Albany 21, Spectrum 0
• Holdingford 4, Sauk Centre 2
• Foley 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
• Kimball 1, Annandale 0
• Osakis 7, Melrose 4
• Royalton 4, Pillager 3
CLASS 1A
Section 1
Losers’ bracket • first round
• Blooming Prairie 5, Hayfield 3
• Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Southland 5
Losers’ bracket • second round
• Wabasha-Kellogg 9, Schaeffer Acad. 3
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 8
Winners’ bracket • third round
• Bemidji 2, Detroit Lakes 1
Losers’ bracket • second round
• Alexandria 6, Little Falls 1
• Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Losers’ bracket • third round
• Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Alexandria 5
