TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Raise your hand if you watched the Wolves (2:30), Wild (5 p.m.), Vikings (7:20) and Gophers men's hoops (9:30) on a busy Sunday of local sports.
WATCH THIS: "Monday Night Football" has lost some luster in recent years, but a matchup of Chiefs vs. Rams — two 9-1 teams — is quite nice. 7:15, ESPN.
Wild
Wild drops second game in a row, losing 3-1 at Chicago
For the first time this season the Wild lost back-to-back games in regulation, unable to match the Blackhawks at United Center.
Wolves
Lillard scores 40, leads Trail Blazers past Wizards 119-109
Damian Lillard scored 40 points, C.J. McCullom added 25 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 119-109 on Sunday.
Vikings
McManus' FG as time expires lifts Broncos over Chargers
Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to give the Denver Broncos a 23-22 win and snap the Los Angeles Chargers' six-game winning streak.
Wolves
LeBron James scores 51 points, Lakers roll past Heat 113-97
LeBron James scored 51 points against his former club and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-97 on Sunday night.
Vikings
Redskins lose Smith for season to broken leg; Mariota hurt
Thirty-three years to the day after the Redskins lost quarterback Joe Theismann to a broken leg, Alex Smith's season ended on an eerily similar injury…
