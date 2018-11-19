TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: Raise your hand if you watched the Wolves (2:30), Wild (5 p.m.), Vikings (7:20) and Gophers men's hoops (9:30) on a busy Sunday of local sports.

WATCH THIS: "Monday Night Football" has lost some luster in recent years, but a matchup of Chiefs vs. Rams — two 9-1 teams — is quite nice. 7:15, ESPN.