TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

Nebraska's football game vs. Akron on Saturday night was canceled, not postponed, by weather, though Fox Sports briefly reported the game would be played Sunday. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, a Sunday game was discussed — but then word got to Nebraska officials that Akron was leaving.

WATCH THIS

There's still college football left on Labor Day, with No. 19 Florida State playing host to No. 20 Virginia Tech (7 p.m., ESPN) in the first game for new Seminoles coach Willie Taggart.

RANDOM FANDOM

"It is not like Kirk has to turn into Tom Brady overnight. He just has to be Kirk. With the players he has around him on both sides of the ball, if he just plays as well as he did in DC the Vikes will be just fine."

"vikeforlife" on Kirk Cousins at startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Question: Why would any Big Ten team schedule Appalachian State, ever? The risk-reward seems all risk and no reward."

— Author John U. Bacon, after the Mountaineers nearly pulled off their second upset of a Big Ten power in program history Saturday.

@Johnubacon