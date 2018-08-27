TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

The Oakland Athletics began 2018 with the lowest payroll in the majors, short of $69 million. They since have added salary, but they still rank 28th — and they are tied for the third-most victories in MLB.

WATCH THIS

The U.S. Open begins in New York, with the night session (6 p.m., ESPN2) featuring an interesting first-round matchup of top-seeded Rafael Nadal vs. fellow Spaniard and former world No. 3 David Ferrer.

Brett Jones

RANDOM FANDOM

"Truthfully you have to give him another couple of years of on field performance before you judge his success. I'll never like the style, but fair is fair."

"iceman3" on P.J. Fleck at startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Listening to Pat Shurmur talk about sending Brett Jones to a wonderful, magical place like Minnesota reminded me of when I was a kid and my parents sent my dog to a farm upstate."

— Newsday's Tom Rock on the now ex-Giants lineman.

@TomRock_Newsday