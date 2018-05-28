TIPSHEET
Compiled by Ken Chia
KNOW THIS
This is the first year since 1979 that both the NBA conference finals went to seven games; that year, both home teams won, with Washington beating San Antonio 107-105 in the East and eventual champion Seattle beating Phoenix 114-110 in the West.
WATCH THIS
The 2018 Stanley Cup Final begins in Las Vegas. That is a remarkable sentence to write. Game 1 of Capitals-Golden Knights is at 7 p.m. on Ch. 11.
RANDOM FANDOM
"This team has some outstanding young talent, and, yes — Rosario has taken the top position in the hierarchy."
"murrayfree" on the Twins' Eddie Rosario at startribune.com.
TWEETED
"Proud to create history with this great club @realmadrid! That goal last night was one of my best ever."
— Gareth Bale, not sounding like a guy who wanted out of Real Madrid … a day after he did.
@GarethBale11
