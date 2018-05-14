TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

Instagram user "escmgncn" ran into Jimmy Butler on a hike in British Columbia, and the Timberwolves star was apparently afraid of heights, as there's a video of him clinging to a tree on a mountain.

WATCH THIS

The first of (so far) four makeup games at Target Field following a wretched April arrives, with the Mariners stopping by on their way home from Detroit (6:10p.m., FSN).

Tiger Woods

RANDOM FANDOM

"Any time you are on the wrong end of two losses to a terrible team, something has to change. Don't care about players or coaches putting a positive spin on it. Come on Minnesota, play or don't play but stop making excuses. Fans deserve better."

"mattinmn1" on the Loons' second loss to San Jose at startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Happy Mother's Day everyone. Thank you Mom for giving me the strength to chase after my dreams in school, golf, life and making our family so special. Love you always!!!!!!"

— Tiger Woods, before he shot 69 in his final round at the Players Championship.

@TigerWoods