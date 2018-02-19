TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

Sunday's victory over No. 10 Maryland was the Gophers women's basketball team's first over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 7 Penn State on Feb. 28, 2013. The Gophers have only three such victories over the past 12 seasons; the other victory came over No. 9 Ohio State on Jan. 29, 2012.

WATCH THIS

Meanwhile, the Gophers men's team has been a disaster of late. But it hasn't been peachy across the border, where Wisconsin's 19-year NCAA tournament streak almost surely will end. Still, it's a rivalry, and they meet for the first time in the second-to-last week of the regular season (8 p.m., FS1).

RANDOM FANDOM

"Joe Mauer will be a wonderful asset to the Minnesota Twins and the entire state of Minnesota well beyond his playing days."

"frozenpond" on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"ZachLavine, GlenRobinsonIII and Donovan Mitchell... I guess you gotta be my teammate at some point to win the #DunkContest"

— Ricky Rubio, listing the past four NBA dunk champions.

@rickyrubio9