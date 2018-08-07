BASEBALL
TWINS MINOR LEAGUE REPORT
ROCHESTER RED WINGS (CLASS AAA)
Rochester was idle.
CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS (CLASS AA)
Mississippi (Braves) 9, Chattanooga 4
Mississippi023 230 001 — 9 12 0
Chattanooga000 103 000 — 4 5 0
W: Muller (1-0, 3.38). L: Alcala (0-1, 10.13). HR: Mississippi, Lockhart (6), Neslony (3). Highlights: Jorge Alcala allowed three runs on three walks and two hits in 2⅔ and Tyler Jay allowed four runs on six hits in 1⅔ innings of relief as the Braves beat the Lookouts (54-58).
FORT MYERS MIRACLE (CLASS A ADV.)
Fort Myers 13, Lakeland (Tigers) 0
Fort Myers003 503 002 — 13 12 0
Lakeland000 000 000 — 0 7 0
W: Lujan (5-3, 2.48). L: Mize (0-1, 4.50). HR: Fort Myers, Grzelakowski (7), Blankenhorn (11), Lewis 2 (3). Highlights: Royce Lewis went 4-for-6 with two two-run homers — including a third inning shot off 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize. Lewis finished with five RBI and three runs scored to lead the Miracle (53-58) in a rout of Lakeland. Lewis is now hitting .329 in 21 games since being called up. Charlie Barnes, Hector Lujan and Ryan Mason combined for a seven hit shutout.
CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS (CLASS A)
Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit (Athletics) 2
Beloit001 000 000 — 2 4 1
Cedar Rapids002 010 000 — 3 6 4
W: Colina (6-3, 2.66). L: Feigl (0-1, 9.00). Sv: Marnon (3). HR: Cedar Rapids, Davis (4). Highlights: Edwar Colina struck out eight and allowed four hits and two unearned runs over eight innings for the Kernels (60-53). Ariel Montesino went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored.
ELIZABETHTON TWINS (ROOKIE)
Kingsport (Mets) 5-7, Elizabethton 1-2
Game 1
Kingsport101 030 0 — 5 8 0
Elizabethton000 100 0 — 1 7 2
W: Nunez (3-1, 3.58). L: Funderburk (1-1, 4.57). HR: Elizabethton, Robles (2). Highlights: Alex Robles went 3-for-3 with a solo homer but the Twins (24-17) left six on-base in a loss to Kingsport.
Game 2
Kingsport200 000 5 — 7 11 0
Elizabethton000 000 2 — 2 3 2
W: Bryant (1-1, 4.26). L: Rapp (0-3, 3.71). Highlights: Trevor Larnach went 1-for-2 with a run scored but the Twins (24-18) managed just three hits and were swept by Kingsport.
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
NORTH W L Pct. GB
Gary 42 30 .583 —
Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575 ½
Saints 42 32 .568 1
Winnipeg 33 42 .440 10½
Chicago 29 45 .392 14
Sioux Falls 28 45 .384 14½
SOUTH W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 18 .757 —
Kansas City 47 26 .644 8½
Wichita 45 29 .608 11
Lincoln 34 39 .466 21½
Cleburne 24 50 .324 32
Texas 19 54 .260 36½
RESULTS MONDAY
Saints 6, Sioux Falls 4
Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 2
Lincoln 4, Gary 3
Wichita 6, Sioux City 2
SAINTS LINESCORE
Saints400 011 000 — 6 12 0
Sioux Falls000 210 001 — 4 10 1
• Foss, Frosch (6), Devine (7), Jones (9) and O'Conner; Thompson, Fritze (6), Kourtis (8), Blank (9) and Hart. W: Foss (3-2). L: Thompson (4-8). Sv: Jones (5). HR: Sioux Falls, Malm (1). T: 2:53. A: 1,635.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
NORTH W L Pct. GB
Duluth 21 10 .677 —
Willmar 21 11 .656 ½
La Crosse 21 11 .656 ½
Mankato 20 11 .645 1
St. Cloud 16 14 .548 4
Rochester 15 16 .484 6
Eau Claire 14 17 .453 7
* Bismarck 11 19 .371 9½
Thunder Bay 9 22 .290 12
Waterloo 7 25 .219 14½
SOUTH W L Pct. GB
Kenosha 23 10 .697 —
Battle Creek 19 13 .594 3½
* Madison 18 13 .581 4
Fond du Lac 16 15 .516 6
Kalamazoo 16 16 .500 6½
Wisconsin Rapids 15 16 .484 7
Wisconsin 15 17 .469 7½
Green Bay 14 17 .452 8
Lakeshore 13 18 .419 9
Rockford 9 23 .281 13½
Note: * - won first-half title.
RESULTS MONDAY
Battle Creek 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Fond du Lac 13, Lakeshore 9
Kenosha 19, Rockford 7
Madison 8, Kalamazoo 7
Mankato 4, Bismarck 2
Rochester 2, Duluth 1
St. Cloud 8, La Crosse 6
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 5
Willmar 8-2, Eau Claire 2-5
Wisconsin 18, Green Bay 5
BASKETBALL
WNBA
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Seattle 22 7 .759 —
Los Angeles 17 11 .607 4½
Phoenix 16 13 .552 6
Lynx 15 13 .536 6½
Dallas 14 14 .500 7½
Las Vegas 12 15 .444 9
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 10 .643 —
Washington 16 11 .593 1½
Connecticut 16 12 .571 2
Chicago 10 18 .357 8
New York 7 21 .250 11
Indiana 5 23 .179 13
RESULT MONDAY
Seattle 96, New York 80
GAMES TUESDAY
Lynx at Chicago, 7:30 pm
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 pm
Seattle at Indiana, 6 pm
Washington at Phoenix, 9 pm
GOLF
PGA
FedEx Cup Leaders
Points Money
1. Dustin Johnson 2,683 $7,225,752
2. Justin Thomas 2,536 $7,558,980
3. Justin Rose 1,946 $5,701,553
4. Bubba Watson 1,879 $5,196,598
5. Jason Day 1,725 $4,618,476
6. Bry. DeChambeau 1,617 $4,569,009
7. Francesco Molinari 1,584 $4,315,329
8. Patrick Reed 1,555 $4,634,518
9. Phil Mickelson 1,546 $4,126,332
10. Tony Finau 1,496 $3,800,057
11. Webb Simpson 1,420 $3,969,192
12. Brooks Koepka 1,412 $4,432,792
13. Patton Kizzire 1,386 $3,321,281
14. Patrick Cantlay 1,353 $3,371,414
15. Paul Casey 1,319 $3,296,531
Also:
71. Troy Merritt 616 $1,326,989
LPGA
Money Leaders
Tournaments Money
1. Ariya Jutanugarn 20 $2,161,185
2. So Yeon Ryu 16 $1,132,326
3. Minjee Lee 18 $984,524
4. Nasa Hataoka 17 $952,134
5. Sung Hyun Park 16 $914,262
6. Br. M. Henderson 19 $899,553
7. Inbee Park 11 $878,137
8. Moriya Jutanugarn 20 $865,053
9. Carlota Ciganda 17 $847,971
10. Sei Young Kim 18 $807,946
11. Jin Young Ko 17 $796,578
12. Jessica Korda 13 $735,288
13. Hyo Joo Kim 16 $701,601
14. Lydia Ko 18 $688,128
15. Georgia Hall 15 $648,650
LOCAL • WOMEN
MGA WOMEN'S AMATEUR FOUR-BALL
Final round • Crow River G.C.
Top 3 teams: 1. Ledwein/Welch, New Prague G.C., Bracketts Crossing C.C, 64-63—127; 2. Herrick/Roth, Dellwood C.C., Moorhead C.C., 65-67—132; 3. Herzog/Herzog, Red Wing G.C., Mississippi Nat'l, 72-67—139
SOCCER
MLS
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28
Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37
Sporting K.C. 10 6 6 36 40 30
Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25
L.A. Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38
Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40
Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46
Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25
Loons 9 13 1 28 36 46
Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33
Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37
San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United 14 4 6 48 50 27
New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29
New York 14 6 2 44 44 23
Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29
Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40
New England 7 7 8 29 36 35
Philadelphia 8 11 3 27 29 37
Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41
Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48
Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54
D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36
GAMES SATURDAY
Loons at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 pm
Houston at Columbus, 6:30 pm
Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 pm
New York at Chicago, 7:30 pm
San Jose at Colorado, 8 pm
Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 9 pm
Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 pm
Vancouver at Portland, 10 pm
TENNIS
PRO • MEN
ROGERS CUP
First round • Toronto
•Ilya Ivashka def. Yuichi Sugita, 6-2, 6-3.
•Benoit Paire def. Jared Donaldson, 6-3, 6-4.
•Peter Polansky def.
Matthew Ebden, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
•Fernando Verdasco def.
Peter Gojowczyk, 6-2, 6-2.
•Marton Fucsovics def.
Joao Sousa, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
•Daniil Medvedev def.
Jack Sock (13), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
•Pierre-Hugues Herbert def.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
•Bradley Klahn def.
David Ferrer, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
•Milos Raonic def.
David Goffin (10), 6-3, 6-4.
•Pablo Carreno Busta (12) def.
Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-0, 0-0, retired.
•Diego Schwartzman (11) def.
Kyle Edmund, 6-1, 6-2.
• Borna Coric def. Vasek Pospisil, 6-4, 6-3.
ATP World Tour Rankings
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9310
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7080
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5665
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5445
5. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4610
6. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4355
7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3905
8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3665
9. John Isner, United States, 3490
10. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355
11. David Goffin, Belgium, 3120
12. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 2470
13. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 2290
14. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2190
15. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2000
16. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1950
17. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 1935
18. Lucas Pouille, France, 1870
19. Jack Sock, United States, 1850
20. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1745
Pro • Women
COUPE ROGERS
First round • Montral
•Anastasija Sevastova def.
Aleksandra Krunic, 6-1, 6-0.
•Anett Kontaveit def.
Ekaterina Makarova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
•Julia Goerges (10) def.
Timea Babos, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
•Lucie Safarova def.
Daria Gavrilova, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
•Karolina Pliskova (9) def.
Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-4.
•Venus Williams (13) def.
Caroline Dolehide, 7-5, 6-1.
•Lesia Tsurenko def.
Katie Boulter, 6-4, 6-2.
•Magdalena Rybarikova def.
Barbora Strycova, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
WTA Rankings
1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7511
2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6660
3. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5492
4. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 5305
5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5020
6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4680
7. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4535
8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4505
9. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4485
10. Julia Goerges, Germany, 3900
11. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3787
12. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 3525
13. Madison Keys, United States, 3127
14. Venus Williams, United States, 2901
15. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2830
16. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 2555
17. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 2350
18. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 2231
19. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 2165
20. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 2068
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
Twins: Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.
Boston: Sent 3B Rafael Devers to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.
Chicago: Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Charlotte (IL). Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from paternity leave.
Detroit: Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.
Oakland: Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jeremy Bleich for assignment.
Toronto: Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
Los Angeles: Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.
Philadelphia: Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
St. Louis: Placed OF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from Memphis (PCL).
Washington: Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.
American Association
Saints: Released INF Anthony Phillips.
Gary: Released RHP Quinn Dipasquale.
Kansas City: Signed INF Ryan Brett.
Winnipeg: Announced RHP Cameron McVey signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna (Mexican League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
Atlanta: Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.
Detroit: Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.
Green Bay: Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.
New York Giants: Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.
New York Jets: Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.
Oakland: Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Washington: Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.
TODAY'S LINE
MLB
FAVORITE LINEUNDERDOG
TUESDAY
American League
CLEVELAND -210/+200 Twins
Boston -127/+117 TORONTO
TAMPA BAY -165/+155 Baltimore
Seattle -110/+100 TEXAS
New York -185/+170 CHICAGO
LOS ANGELES OFF/OFF Detroit
National League
WASH. (G1) -105/-105 Atlanta
WASH. (G2) -200/+180 Atlanta
St. Louis -156/+146 MIAMI
Cincinnati -113/+103 NEW YORK
MILWAUKEE -190/+175 San Diego
COLORADO OFF/OFF Pittsburgh
ARIZONA -165/+155 Philadelphia
Interleague
Houston -107/-103 SAN FRAN.
Chicago Cubs -173/+161 KANSAS CITY
LA Dodgers -116/+106 OAKLAND
NFL • PRESEASON
FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG
Thursday
BUFFALO 2½ (34) Carolina
CINCINNATI 2½ (36) Chicago
MIAMI 1½ (34½) Tampa Bay
N.Y. GIANTS 2½ (34½) Cleveland
PHILADELPHIA 3 (35) Pittsburgh
J'VILLE 2½ (34½) New Orleans
BALTIMORE 2½ (36) L.A. Rams
NEW ENG. 3 (37) Washington
GREEN BAY pick (35) Tennessee
KANSAS CITY 2½ (35) Houston
SAN FRAN. 3½ (35) Dallas
SEATTLE 3 (34½) Indianapolis
FRIDAY
N.Y. JETS 2½ (35) Atlanta
OAKLAND 3 (36) Detroit
SATURDAY
DENVER pick (34½) Vikings
ARIZONA 2½ (36) L.A. Chargers
Note: Home team are in CAPS.
