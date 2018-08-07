BASEBALL

TWINS MINOR LEAGUE REPORT

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (CLASS AAA)

Rochester was idle.

CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS (CLASS AA)

Mississippi (Braves) 9, Chattanooga 4

Mississippi023 230 001 — 9 12 0

Chattanooga000 103 000 — 4 5 0

W: Muller (1-0, 3.38). L: Alcala (0-1, 10.13). HR: Mississippi, Lockhart (6), Neslony (3). Highlights: Jorge Alcala allowed three runs on three walks and two hits in 2⅔ and Tyler Jay allowed four runs on six hits in 1⅔ innings of relief as the Braves beat the Lookouts (54-58).

FORT MYERS MIRACLE (CLASS A ADV.)

Fort Myers 13, Lakeland (Tigers) 0

Fort Myers003 503 002 — 13 12 0

Lakeland000 000 000 — 0 7 0

W: Lujan (5-3, 2.48). L: Mize (0-1, 4.50). HR: Fort Myers, Grzelakowski (7), Blankenhorn (11), Lewis 2 (3). Highlights: Royce Lewis went 4-for-6 with two two-run homers — including a third inning shot off 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize. Lewis finished with five RBI and three runs scored to lead the Miracle (53-58) in a rout of Lakeland. Lewis is now hitting .329 in 21 games since being called up. Charlie Barnes, Hector Lujan and Ryan Mason combined for a seven hit shutout.

CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS (CLASS A)

Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit (Athletics) 2

Beloit001 000 000 — 2 4 1

Cedar Rapids002 010 000 — 3 6 4

W: Colina (6-3, 2.66). L: Feigl (0-1, 9.00). Sv: Marnon (3). HR: Cedar Rapids, Davis (4). Highlights: Edwar Colina struck out eight and allowed four hits and two unearned runs over eight innings for the Kernels (60-53). Ariel Montesino went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored.

ELIZABETHTON TWINS (ROOKIE)

Kingsport (Mets) 5-7, Elizabethton 1-2

Game 1

Kingsport101 030 0 — 5 8 0

Elizabethton000 100 0 — 1 7 2

W: Nunez (3-1, 3.58). L: Funderburk (1-1, 4.57). HR: Elizabethton, Robles (2). Highlights: Alex Robles went 3-for-3 with a solo homer but the Twins (24-17) left six on-base in a loss to Kingsport.

Game 2

Kingsport200 000 5 — 7 11 0

Elizabethton000 000 2 — 2 3 2

W: Bryant (1-1, 4.26). L: Rapp (0-3, 3.71). Highlights: Trevor Larnach went 1-for-2 with a run scored but the Twins (24-18) managed just three hits and were swept by Kingsport.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

NORTH W L Pct. GB

Gary 42 30 .583 —

Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575 ½

Saints 42 32 .568 1

Winnipeg 33 42 .440 10½

Chicago 29 45 .392 14

Sioux Falls 28 45 .384 14½

SOUTH W L Pct. GB

Sioux City 56 18 .757 —

Kansas City 47 26 .644 8½

Wichita 45 29 .608 11

Lincoln 34 39 .466 21½

Cleburne 24 50 .324 32

Texas 19 54 .260 36½

RESULTS MONDAY

Saints 6, Sioux Falls 4

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Lincoln 4, Gary 3

Wichita 6, Sioux City 2

SAINTS LINESCORE

Saints400 011 000 — 6 12 0

Sioux Falls000 210 001 — 4 10 1

• Foss, Frosch (6), Devine (7), Jones (9) and O'Conner; Thompson, Fritze (6), Kourtis (8), Blank (9) and Hart. W: Foss (3-2). L: Thompson (4-8). Sv: Jones (5). HR: Sioux Falls, Malm (1). T: 2:53. A: 1,635.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

NORTH W L Pct. GB

Duluth 21 10 .677 —

Willmar 21 11 .656 ½

La Crosse 21 11 .656 ½

Mankato 20 11 .645 1

St. Cloud 16 14 .548 4

Rochester 15 16 .484 6

Eau Claire 14 17 .453 7

* Bismarck 11 19 .371 9½

Thunder Bay 9 22 .290 12

Waterloo 7 25 .219 14½

SOUTH W L Pct. GB

Kenosha 23 10 .697 —

Battle Creek 19 13 .594 3½

* Madison 18 13 .581 4

Fond du Lac 16 15 .516 6

Kalamazoo 16 16 .500 6½

Wisconsin Rapids 15 16 .484 7

Wisconsin 15 17 .469 7½

Green Bay 14 17 .452 8

Lakeshore 13 18 .419 9

Rockford 9 23 .281 13½

Note: * - won first-half title.

RESULTS MONDAY

Battle Creek 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Fond du Lac 13, Lakeshore 9

Kenosha 19, Rockford 7

Madison 8, Kalamazoo 7

Mankato 4, Bismarck 2

Rochester 2, Duluth 1

St. Cloud 8, La Crosse 6

Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 5

Willmar 8-2, Eau Claire 2-5

Wisconsin 18, Green Bay 5

BASKETBALL

WNBA

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Seattle 22 7 .759 —

Los Angeles 17 11 .607 4½

Phoenix 16 13 .552 6

Lynx 15 13 .536 6½

Dallas 14 14 .500 7½

Las Vegas 12 15 .444 9

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 10 .643 —

Washington 16 11 .593 1½

Connecticut 16 12 .571 2

Chicago 10 18 .357 8

New York 7 21 .250 11

Indiana 5 23 .179 13

RESULT MONDAY

Seattle 96, New York 80

GAMES TUESDAY

Lynx at Chicago, 7:30 pm

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 pm

Seattle at Indiana, 6 pm

Washington at Phoenix, 9 pm

GOLF

PGA

FedEx Cup Leaders

Points Money

1. Dustin Johnson 2,683 $7,225,752

2. Justin Thomas 2,536 $7,558,980

3. Justin Rose 1,946 $5,701,553

4. Bubba Watson 1,879 $5,196,598

5. Jason Day 1,725 $4,618,476

6. Bry. DeChambeau 1,617 $4,569,009

7. Francesco Molinari 1,584 $4,315,329

8. Patrick Reed 1,555 $4,634,518

9. Phil Mickelson 1,546 $4,126,332

10. Tony Finau 1,496 $3,800,057

11. Webb Simpson 1,420 $3,969,192

12. Brooks Koepka 1,412 $4,432,792

13. Patton Kizzire 1,386 $3,321,281

14. Patrick Cantlay 1,353 $3,371,414

15. Paul Casey 1,319 $3,296,531

Also:

71. Troy Merritt 616 $1,326,989

LPGA

Money Leaders

Tournaments Money

1. Ariya Jutanugarn 20 $2,161,185

2. So Yeon Ryu 16 $1,132,326

3. Minjee Lee 18 $984,524

4. Nasa Hataoka 17 $952,134

5. Sung Hyun Park 16 $914,262

6. Br. M. Henderson 19 $899,553

7. Inbee Park 11 $878,137

8. Moriya Jutanugarn 20 $865,053

9. Carlota Ciganda 17 $847,971

10. Sei Young Kim 18 $807,946

11. Jin Young Ko 17 $796,578

12. Jessica Korda 13 $735,288

13. Hyo Joo Kim 16 $701,601

14. Lydia Ko 18 $688,128

15. Georgia Hall 15 $648,650

LOCAL • WOMEN

MGA WOMEN'S AMATEUR FOUR-BALL

Final round • Crow River G.C.

Top 3 teams: 1. Ledwein/Welch, New Prague G.C., Bracketts Crossing C.C, 64-63—127; 2. Herrick/Roth, Dellwood C.C., Moorhead C.C., 65-67—132; 3. Herzog/Herzog, Red Wing G.C., Mississippi Nat'l, 72-67—139

SOCCER

MLS

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28

Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 45 37

Sporting K.C. 10 6 6 36 40 30

Portland 10 3 7 37 33 25

L.A. Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38

Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40

Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46

Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25

Loons 9 13 1 28 36 46

Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33

Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37

San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United 14 4 6 48 50 27

New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29

New York 14 6 2 44 44 23

Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29

Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40

New England 7 7 8 29 36 35

Philadelphia 8 11 3 27 29 37

Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41

Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48

Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54

D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36

GAMES SATURDAY

Loons at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 pm

Houston at Columbus, 6:30 pm

Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 pm

New York at Chicago, 7:30 pm

San Jose at Colorado, 8 pm

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 9 pm

Sporting K.C. at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 pm

Vancouver at Portland, 10 pm

TENNIS

PRO • MEN

ROGERS CUP

First round • Toronto

•Ilya Ivashka def. Yuichi Sugita, 6-2, 6-3.

•Benoit Paire def. Jared Donaldson, 6-3, 6-4.

•Peter Polansky def.

Matthew Ebden, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

•Fernando Verdasco def.

Peter Gojowczyk, 6-2, 6-2.

•Marton Fucsovics def.

Joao Sousa, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

•Daniil Medvedev def.

Jack Sock (13), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

•Pierre-Hugues Herbert def.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

•Bradley Klahn def.

David Ferrer, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

•Milos Raonic def.

David Goffin (10), 6-3, 6-4.

•Pablo Carreno Busta (12) def.

Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-0, 0-0, retired.

•Diego Schwartzman (11) def.

Kyle Edmund, 6-1, 6-2.

• Borna Coric def. Vasek Pospisil, 6-4, 6-3.

ATP World Tour Rankings

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9310

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7080

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5445

5. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4610

6. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4355

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3905

8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3665

9. John Isner, United States, 3490

10. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3355

11. David Goffin, Belgium, 3120

12. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 2470

13. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 2290

14. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2190

15. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2000

16. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1950

17. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 1935

18. Lucas Pouille, France, 1870

19. Jack Sock, United States, 1850

20. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1745

Pro • Women

COUPE ROGERS

First round • Montral

•Anastasija Sevastova def.

Aleksandra Krunic, 6-1, 6-0.

•Anett Kontaveit def.

Ekaterina Makarova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

•Julia Goerges (10) def.

Timea Babos, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

•Lucie Safarova def.

Daria Gavrilova, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

•Karolina Pliskova (9) def.

Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-4.

•Venus Williams (13) def.

Caroline Dolehide, 7-5, 6-1.

•Lesia Tsurenko def.

Katie Boulter, 6-4, 6-2.

•Magdalena Rybarikova def.

Barbora Strycova, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

WTA Rankings

1. Simona Halep, Romania, 7511

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6660

3. Sloane Stephens, United States, 5492

4. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 5305

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5020

6. Caroline Garcia, France, 4680

7. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4535

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4505

9. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4485

10. Julia Goerges, Germany, 3900

11. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3787

12. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 3525

13. Madison Keys, United States, 3127

14. Venus Williams, United States, 2901

15. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 2830

16. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 2555

17. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 2350

18. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 2231

19. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 2165

20. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 2068

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

Twins: Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.

Boston: Sent 3B Rafael Devers to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

Chicago: Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Charlotte (IL). Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from paternity leave.

Detroit: Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.

Oakland: Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jeremy Bleich for assignment.

Toronto: Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

Los Angeles: Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.

Philadelphia: Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

St. Louis: Placed OF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from Memphis (PCL).

Washington: Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

American Association

Saints: Released INF Anthony Phillips.

Gary: Released RHP Quinn Dipasquale.

Kansas City: Signed INF Ryan Brett.

Winnipeg: Announced RHP Cameron McVey signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna (Mexican League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

Atlanta: Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.

Detroit: Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.

Green Bay: Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.

New York Giants: Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.

New York Jets: Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.

Oakland: Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Washington: Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.

TODAY'S LINE

MLB

FAVORITE LINEUNDERDOG

TUESDAY

American League

CLEVELAND -210/+200 Twins

Boston -127/+117 TORONTO

TAMPA BAY -165/+155 Baltimore

Seattle -110/+100 TEXAS

New York -185/+170 CHICAGO

LOS ANGELES OFF/OFF Detroit

National League

WASH. (G1) -105/-105 Atlanta

WASH. (G2) -200/+180 Atlanta

St. Louis -156/+146 MIAMI

Cincinnati -113/+103 NEW YORK

MILWAUKEE -190/+175 San Diego

COLORADO OFF/OFF Pittsburgh

ARIZONA -165/+155 Philadelphia

Interleague

Houston -107/-103 SAN FRAN.

Chicago Cubs -173/+161 KANSAS CITY

LA Dodgers -116/+106 OAKLAND

NFL • PRESEASON

FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG

Thursday

BUFFALO 2½ (34) Carolina

CINCINNATI 2½ (36) Chicago

MIAMI 1½ (34½) Tampa Bay

N.Y. GIANTS 2½ (34½) Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA 3 (35) Pittsburgh

J'VILLE 2½ (34½) New Orleans

BALTIMORE 2½ (36) L.A. Rams

NEW ENG. 3 (37) Washington

GREEN BAY pick (35) Tennessee

KANSAS CITY 2½ (35) Houston

SAN FRAN. 3½ (35) Dallas

SEATTLE 3 (34½) Indianapolis

FRIDAY

N.Y. JETS 2½ (35) Atlanta

OAKLAND 3 (36) Detroit

SATURDAY

DENVER pick (34½) Vikings

ARIZONA 2½ (36) L.A. Chargers

Note: Home team are in CAPS.