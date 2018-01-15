Edina police anticipate that a man sitting in a jail 800 miles away will be charged as soon as Tuesday in connection with the recent disappearance of his 27-year-old girlfriend.

Authorities in Edina received a missing-person report on Jan. 5 concerning the whereabouts of Cristina Prodan, said police spokeswoman Kaylin Eidsness.

Eidsness said little else about the case, other than multiple agencies are involved in the investigation and that police “believe charges will be filed Tuesday,” based on information from the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

Prodan’s former boyfriend, a 25-year-old man, was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Ark., and remains jailed on behalf of Edina police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The man was booked into the Pulaski County jail, and his mug shot shows several apparent injuries to his face.

Roughly a week before Prodan was reported missing, the man was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

He was sentenced on the misdemeanor count to 90 days in the workhouse, but had 80 of those days stayed and got credit for the 10 days he was under arrest. His criminal history in Arkansas includes convictions for second-degree battery, burglary and property damage.

He also was subject to a no-contact order involving another woman in 2014. Judge Jacqueline Regis put the man on two years’ probation, ordered him to undergo anger management treatment and to abide by the no-contact order.

Prodan’s mother, Livia Prodan, told WCCO-TV late last week that her daughter and the man met through Facebook and that he moved into her Edina apartment last fall. She also said police informed her that they believe her daughter is dead. She said that her daughter took him back even after the man was under court order to stay away from her.