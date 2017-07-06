A Minneapolis woman on a supervised visit with her two children in Roseville abducted the youngsters Thursday, and the three have yet to be located, authorities said Thursday.

Shameka M. Hatcher, 34, left during her visit to the home in the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue about 10 a.m. The children are a 7-year-old boy, Amere Callaway, and a 5-year-old girl, Elaijah Lomax, Roseville police said.

Hatcher fled with the children in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with Minnesota license plate 369MYX.

“Hatcher doesn’t appear to have violent tendencies but is obviously a flight risk,” a statement from Roseville police read.

She is described as black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her back, right thigh, right wrist and arms.

Hatcher also has a warrant out for her arrest in connection with an alleged drunken driving offense.

Shameka M. Hatcher

Anyone with information about Hatcher or the children are urged to call 911.