Another occupant of the Twins' disabled list worked out before batting practice at Target Field on Monday, and his status is still cloudy.

Miguel Sano, who hasn’t played since April 27 after straining his left hamstring, ran in the outfield and then took ground balls while Molitor watched. The hamstring is better, Molitor said, but he added that the Twins, wary of making this a recurring injury, are in no hurry to activate the All-Star third baseman.

“He’s still a little tentative, for me, in how he’s going about it. I don’t know how you would judge the level of effort he’s giving on some of the running he’s doing. But to me, it’s not very close to 100 percent,” Molitor said. “The swing’s fine, he looks pretty good taking grounders, but those hamstrings, to practice and try to get ready to compete in a game and then be able to sustain for nine innings for multiple days consecutive, that’s a challenge with that type of injury.”

Sano will continue to work daily, and Molitor hinted that Sano will require a rehab assignment in order to assure his team that the injury is completely healed.

“I’m hoping we have a good week here and we can think about getting him into a game sometime, sooner than later, somewhere,” Molitor said. “But I’ll watch him today, tomorrow, and hopefully we get a little bit more. We’re trying to decide what’s best for him and the club.”

Etc.

• Righthander Trevor May, on track for a return from Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery by early June, will report to Class AAA Rochester this week and start Thursday against Syracuse. May, who pitched three innings for Class A Fort Myers on Saturday, is in the midst of a 30-day rehab assignment.

• Ervin Santana faced hitters for the first time Monday, throwing all his pitches during a session of live batting practice in Fort Myers, Fla. “He had a good day,” Molitor said of the All-Star righthander, who is recovering from February finger surgery. “He’s going to do that again Thursday, with the idea of pitching an extended [spring training] game next Monday.” Santana becomes eligible to return May 26.