First-year superlatives

• In only 10 games and nine starts in 2018, Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 1,160 yards — the second-highest total by a freshman in Gophers history.

• First Gophers freshman with five 100-yard rushing games since Laurence Maroney in 2003.

• Set a Gophers freshman record with 224 yards against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. It was the second-biggest rushing day in Gophers bowl history and the highest total by a Gopher in any game since Maroney ran for 258 yards against Wisconsin in 2005.

• His average of 5.74 yards per carry ranks fifth all-time in school history (minimum 200 carries).

• First Gopher to rush for more than 100 yards in his debut since Thomas Hamner in 1996.