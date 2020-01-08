Modern Waldorf Salad With Persimmon and Asian Pear

Serves 8.

Note: Bright, textural, satisfying and beautiful, here's a colorful, composed salad for your next cold-weather gathering. Let the persimmons ripen until soft but not squishy. Use crisp apples with a bright red peel. If Asian pears are unavailable, substitute a ripe but still firm Bosc pear. Mâche, also known as "lamb's lettuce," is a winter salad green, vegetal and tender. If mayonnaise is a no-go in your household, swap in full-fat yogurt for a similar dressing. The dressing can be shaken together 1 day ahead. The nuts can be toasted up to 2 days ahead. Otherwise, the ingredients should be cut up and served within a couple of hours, or the fruit will brown. From Cathy Barrow.

• 1/2 c. mayonnaise or full-fat yogurt

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 c. (2 oz.) mâche or torn baby spinach leaves

• 2 Pink Lady or Fuji apples, cored, halved and sliced 1/8-in. thick

• 2 Asian pears, cored, halved and sliced 1/8-in. thick

• 4 Fuyu persimmons, each cut into 8 wedges

• 2 ruby red grapefruit, peeled, seeded and sectioned

• 6 red radishes, thinly sliced

• 4 ribs celery, diced

• 1/4 c. (1 oz.) feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/4 c. (1 1/2 oz.) pomegranate arils (the seeds)

• 1/2 c. (2 oz.) toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

Directions

To make the dressing: In a small jar with a lid, combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice and black pepper. Cover and shake until combined.

To assemble the salad: Place the mâche or spinach on a large, wide platter. Arrange the apple, pear, persimmon, grapefruit, radishes and celery on top of the mâche. Crumble the feta over the salad and scatter with the pomegranate arils.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad (or serve it on the side) and top with the toasted walnuts. Serve right away.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 250 Fat 18 g Sodium 140 mg Carbohydrates 24 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 11 g Protein 3 g Cholesterol 15 mg Dietary fiber 6 g