PLAN 51-1136

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,837

Bed/bathrooms: 4 / 3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Daylight basement, crawl space, slab

A modern take on classic farmhouse look.

With an eye-catching exterior, this farmhouse plan boasts a covered welcoming veranda. Elongated windows render a classic look and invite the outdoors in. The bright and open modern layout feels breezy and airy with no shortage of space. A large kitchen island provides ample seating, while a handy mudroom is just steps away next to the two-car garage and laundry room. A covered back porch provides a place for homeowners to unwind after a long day. There’s also a loft area on the second level, an eating bar that opens to the rear covered porch, and an office space off the kitchen on the main level.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









